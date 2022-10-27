Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 52 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of October 21, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 52 Bcf as of October 21, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 3,394 Bcf as of Friday, October 21, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 52 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 142 Bcf less than last year at this time and 197 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,591 Bcf.

At 3,394 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(10/21/21) 5-year average

(2017-21) Region 10/21/22 10/14/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 825 812 13 13 882 -6.5 893 -7.6 Midwest 1,007 987 20 20 1,048 -3.9 1,054 -4.5 Mountain 199 195 4 4 212 -6.1 214 -7.0 Pacific 248 249 -1 -1 255 -2.7 290 -14.5 South Central 1,116 1,099 17 17 1,139 -2.0 1,140 -2.1 Salt 277 271 6 6 301 -8.0 295 -6.1 Nonsalt 839 828 11 11 838 -0. 845 -0.7 Total 3,394 3,342 52 52 3,536 -4.0

3,591 -5.5 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for the Pacific region, experienced a net increase.

All regions are below the five-year average.