Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 52 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of October 21, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 52 Bcf as of October 21, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 3,394 Bcf as of Friday, October 21, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 52 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 142 Bcf less than last year at this time and 197 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,591 Bcf.
At 3,394 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(10/21/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|10/21/22
|10/14/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|825
|812
|13
|13
|882
|-6.5
|893
|-7.6
|Midwest
|1,007
|987
|20
|20
|1,048
|-3.9
|1,054
|-4.5
|Mountain
|199
|195
|4
|4
|212
|-6.1
|214
|-7.0
|Pacific
|248
|249
|-1
|-1
|255
|-2.7
|290
|-14.5
|South Central
|1,116
|1,099
|17
|17
|1,139
|-2.0
|1,140
|-2.1
|Salt
|277
|271
|6
|6
|301
|-8.0
|295
|-6.1
|Nonsalt
|839
|828
|11
|11
|838
|-0.
|845
|-0.7
|Total
|3,394
|3,342
|52
|52
|3,536
|-4.0
|3,591
|-5.5
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for the Pacific region, experienced a net increase.
All regions are below the five-year average.