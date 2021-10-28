Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 87 Bcf

1 min ago
Natural Gas Inventories as of October 22, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 87 Bcf as of October 22, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 3,548 Bcf as of Friday, October 22, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 87 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 403 Bcf less than last year at this time and 126 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,674 Bcf.

At 3,548 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(10/22/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 10/22/21 10/15/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 885 862 23 23 938 -5.7 906 -2.3
Midwest 1,052 1,092 25 25 1,116 -5.7 1,070 -1.7
Mountain 212 211 1 1 245 -13.5 221 -4.1
Pacific 255 253 2 2 323 -21.1 305 -16.4
South Central 1,144 1,108 36 36 1,329 -13.9 1,173 -2.5
   Salt 304 283 21 21 360 -15.6 308 -1.3
   Nonsalt 840 825 15 15 968 -13.2 865 -2.9
Total 3,548 3,461 87 87 3,951 -10.2 3,674 -3.4
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net increase this week.

No region is above the five-year average.

 

 

