Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 87 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of October 22, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 87 Bcf as of October 22, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 3,548 Bcf as of Friday, October 22, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 87 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 403 Bcf less than last year at this time and 126 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,674 Bcf.
At 3,548 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(10/22/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|10/22/21
|10/15/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|885
|862
|23
|23
|938
|-5.7
|906
|-2.3
|Midwest
|1,052
|1,092
|25
|25
|1,116
|-5.7
|1,070
|-1.7
|Mountain
|212
|211
|1
|1
|245
|-13.5
|221
|-4.1
|Pacific
|255
|253
|2
|2
|323
|-21.1
|305
|-16.4
|South Central
|1,144
|1,108
|36
|36
|1,329
|-13.9
|1,173
|-2.5
|Salt
|304
|283
|21
|21
|360
|-15.6
|308
|-1.3
|Nonsalt
|840
|825
|15
|15
|968
|-13.2
|865
|-2.9
|Total
|3,548
|3,461
|87
|87
|3,951
|-10.2
|3,674
|-3.4
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net increase this week.
No region is above the five-year average.