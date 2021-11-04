Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 63 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of October 29, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 63 Bcf as of October 29, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 3,611 Bcf as of Friday, October 29, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 63 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 313 Bcf less than last year at this time and 101 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,712 Bcf.
At 3,611 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(10/29/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|10/29/21
|10/22/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|899
|885
|14
|14
|946
|-5.0
|913
|-1.5
|Midwest
|1,071
|1,052
|19
|19
|1,119
|-4.3
|1,086
|-1.4
|Mountain
|213
|212
|1
|1
|241
|-11.6
|221
|-3.6
|Pacific
|256
|255
|1
|1
|320
|-20.0
|304
|-15.8
|South Central
|1,172
|1,144
|28
|28
|1,298
|-9.7
|1,188
|-1.3
|Salt
|320
|304
|16
|16
|350
|-8.6
|319
|0.3
|Nonsalt
|852
|840
|12
|12
|948
|-10.1
|869
|-2.0
|Total
|3,611
|3,548
|63
|63
|3,924
|-8.0
|3,712
|-2.7
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net increase this week.
Only the Salt region is above the five-year average.