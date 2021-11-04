26 mins ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 63 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of October 29, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 63 Bcf as of October 29, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 3,611 Bcf as of Friday, October 29, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 63 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 313 Bcf less than last year at this time and 101 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,712 Bcf.

At 3,611 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(10/29/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 10/29/21 10/22/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 899 885 14 14 946 -5.0 913 -1.5
Midwest 1,071 1,052 19 19 1,119 -4.3 1,086 -1.4
Mountain 213 212 1 1 241 -11.6 221 -3.6
Pacific 256 255 1 1 320 -20.0 304 -15.8
South Central 1,172 1,144 28 28 1,298 -9.7 1,188 -1.3
   Salt 320 304 16 16 350 -8.6 319 0.3
   Nonsalt 852 840 12 12 948 -10.1 869 -2.0
Total 3,611 3,548 63 63 3,924 -8.0 3,712 -2.7
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net increase this week.

Only the Salt region is above the five-year average.

 

 

