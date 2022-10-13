Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 125 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of October 7, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 125 Bcf as of October 7, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 3,231 Bcf as of Friday, October 7, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 125 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 126 Bcf less than last year at this time and 221 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,452 Bcf.

At 3,231 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(10/7/21) 5-year average

(2017-21) Region 10/7/22 09/30/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 782 756 26 26 831 -5.9 856 -8.6 Midwest 952 916 36 36 993 -4.1 1,001 -4.9 Mountain 190 184 6 6 209 -9.1 211 -10.0 Pacific 249 247 2 2 251 0.8 289 -13.8 South Central 1,058 1,003 55 55 1,075 -1.6 1,096 -3.5 Salt 253 225 28 28 268 -5.6 275 -8.0 Nonsalt 804 778 26 26 808 -0.5 821 -2.1 Total 3,231 3,106 125 125 3,357 -3.8

3,452 -6.4 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, experienced net increase.

All regions are below the five-year average.