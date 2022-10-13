Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 125 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of October 7, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 125 Bcf as of October 7, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 3,231 Bcf as of Friday, October 7, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 125 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 126 Bcf less than last year at this time and 221 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,452 Bcf.
At 3,231 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(10/7/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|10/7/22
|09/30/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|782
|756
|26
|26
|831
|-5.9
|856
|-8.6
|Midwest
|952
|916
|36
|36
|993
|-4.1
|1,001
|-4.9
|Mountain
|190
|184
|6
|6
|209
|-9.1
|211
|-10.0
|Pacific
|249
|247
|2
|2
|251
|0.8
|289
|-13.8
|South Central
|1,058
|1,003
|55
|55
|1,075
|-1.6
|1,096
|-3.5
|Salt
|253
|225
|28
|28
|268
|-5.6
|275
|-8.0
|Nonsalt
|804
|778
|26
|26
|808
|-0.5
|821
|-2.1
|Total
|3,231
|3,106
|125
|125
|3,357
|-3.8
|3,452
|-6.4
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, experienced net increase.
All regions are below the five-year average.