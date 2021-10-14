Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 81 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of October 8, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 81 Bcf as of October 8, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 3,369 Bcf as of Friday, October 8, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 81 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 501 Bcf less than last year at this time and 174 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,543 Bcf.

At 3,369 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(10/08/20) 5-year average

(2016-20) Region 10/08/21 10/01/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 834 810 24 24 906 -7.9 876 -4.8 Midwest 997 971 26 26 1,078 -7.5 1,020 -2.3 Mountain 210 206 4 4 240 -12.5 217 -3.2 Pacific 251 248 3 3 320 -21.6 303 -17.2 South Central 1,079 1,054 25 25 1,325 -18.6 1,126 -4.2 Salt 269 259 10 10 366 -26.5 283 -4.9 Nonsalt 810 795 15 15 959 -15.5 843 -3.9 Total 3,369 3,288 81 81 3,870 -12.9 3,543 -4.9 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net increase this week.

No region is above the five-year average.