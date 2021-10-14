Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 81 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of October 8, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 81 Bcf as of October 8, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 3,369 Bcf as of Friday, October 8, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 81 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 501 Bcf less than last year at this time and 174 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,543 Bcf.
At 3,369 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(10/08/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|10/08/21
|10/01/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|834
|810
|24
|24
|906
|-7.9
|876
|-4.8
|Midwest
|997
|971
|26
|26
|1,078
|-7.5
|1,020
|-2.3
|Mountain
|210
|206
|4
|4
|240
|-12.5
|217
|-3.2
|Pacific
|251
|248
|3
|3
|320
|-21.6
|303
|-17.2
|South Central
|1,079
|1,054
|25
|25
|1,325
|-18.6
|1,126
|-4.2
|Salt
|269
|259
|10
|10
|366
|-26.5
|283
|-4.9
|Nonsalt
|810
|795
|15
|15
|959
|-15.5
|843
|-3.9
|Total
|3,369
|3,288
|81
|81
|3,870
|-12.9
|3,543
|-4.9
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net increase this week.
No region is above the five-year average.