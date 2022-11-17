Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 64 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of November 11, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 64 Bcf as of November 11, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 3,644 Bcf as of Friday, November 11, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 64 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 4 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 7 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,651Bcf.

At 3,644 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(11/11/21) 5-year average

(2017-21) Region 11/11/22 11/04/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 882 865 17 17 900 -2.0 902 -2.2 Midwest 1,084 1,068 16 16 1,078 0.6 1,078 0.6 Mountain 208 208 0 0 212 -1.9 212 -1.9 Pacific 241 247 -6 -6 261 -7.7 290 -16.9 South Central 1,228 1,193 35 35 1,189 3.3 1,169 5.0 Salt 327 311 16 16 330 -0.9 318 2.8 Nonsalt 901 882 19 19 859 4.9 851 5.9 Total 3,644 3,580 64 64 3,640 0.1

3,651 -0.2 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for the Pacific region, experienced a net increase.

All regions, except for East, Mountain and Pacific regions are above the five-year average.