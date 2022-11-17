48 seconds ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 64 Bcf
31 mins ago
OPEC ready to intervene “For the benefit of oil markets”
19 hours ago
Presenting company applications now being accepted for The Energy Venture Investment Summit 2023 presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines
20 hours ago
PureWest grows market for certified gas through partnership with EarnDLT and Project Canary to tokenize verifiable environmental attributes
21 hours ago
As pipelines fill, natural gas flaring set to rebound in Permian Basin
22 hours ago
New LNG supplies from US to Europe will take two more years

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 64 Bcf

in Closing Bell Story‎ / EIA News That Matters / Natural Gas News / Natural Gas Roundup / Natural Gas Storage / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Natural Gas Inventories as of November 11, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 64 Bcf as of November 11, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 3,644 Bcf as of Friday, November 11, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 64 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 4 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 7 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,651Bcf.

At 3,644 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(11/11/21)		 5-year average
(2017-21)
Region 11/11/22 11/04/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 882 865 17 17 900 -2.0 902 -2.2
Midwest 1,084 1,068 16 16 1,078 0.6 1,078 0.6
Mountain 208 208 0 0 212 -1.9 212 -1.9
Pacific 241 247 -6 -6 261 -7.7 290 -16.9
South Central 1,228 1,193 35 35 1,189 3.3 1,169 5.0
   Salt 327 311 16 16 330 -0.9 318 2.8
   Nonsalt 901 882 19 19 859 4.9 851 5.9
Total 3,644 3,580 64 64 3,640 0.1
 3,651 -0.2
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for the Pacific region, experienced a net increase.

All regions, except for East, Mountain and Pacific regions are above the five-year average.

 

 

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.