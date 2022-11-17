Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 64 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of November 11, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 64 Bcf as of November 11, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 3,644 Bcf as of Friday, November 11, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 64 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 4 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 7 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,651Bcf.
At 3,644 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(11/11/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|11/11/22
|11/04/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|882
|865
|17
|17
|900
|-2.0
|902
|-2.2
|Midwest
|1,084
|1,068
|16
|16
|1,078
|0.6
|1,078
|0.6
|Mountain
|208
|208
|0
|0
|212
|-1.9
|212
|-1.9
|Pacific
|241
|247
|-6
|-6
|261
|-7.7
|290
|-16.9
|South Central
|1,228
|1,193
|35
|35
|1,189
|3.3
|1,169
|5.0
|Salt
|327
|311
|16
|16
|330
|-0.9
|318
|2.8
|Nonsalt
|901
|882
|19
|19
|859
|4.9
|851
|5.9
|Total
|3,644
|3,580
|64
|64
|3,640
|0.1
|3,651
|-0.2
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for the Pacific region, experienced a net increase.
All regions, except for East, Mountain and Pacific regions are above the five-year average.