Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 21 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of November 19, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 21 Bcf as of November 19, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 3,623 Bcf as of Friday, November 19, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 21 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 320 Bcf less than last year at this time and 58 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,681 Bcf.

At 3,623 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(11/19/20) 5-year average

(2016-20) Region 11/19/21 11/12/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 889 900 -11 -11 937 -5.1 890 -0.1 Midwest 1,066 1,079 -13 -13 1,134 -6.0 1,075 -0.8 Mountain 210 212 -2 -2 242 -13.2 220 -4.5 Pacific 262 261 1 1 320 -18.1 302 -13.2 South Central 1,197 1,191 6 6 1,311 -8.7 1,195 0.2 Salt 338 331 7 7 355 -4.8 330 2.4 Nonsalt 859 860 -1 -1 956 -10.1 865 -0.7 Total 3,623 3,644 -21 -21 3,943 -8.1 3,681 -1.6 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

Regions that experienced a net decrease this week were the East, Midwest, Mountain, and South Central Nonsalt regions. All other regions experienced a net increase.

Only the South Central and Soulth Central Salt regions are above the five-year average.