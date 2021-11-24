Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 21 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of November 19, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 21 Bcf as of November 19, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 3,623 Bcf as of Friday, November 19, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 21 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 320 Bcf less than last year at this time and 58 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,681 Bcf.
At 3,623 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(11/19/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|11/19/21
|11/12/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|889
|900
|-11
|-11
|937
|-5.1
|890
|-0.1
|Midwest
|1,066
|1,079
|-13
|-13
|1,134
|-6.0
|1,075
|-0.8
|Mountain
|210
|212
|-2
|-2
|242
|-13.2
|220
|-4.5
|Pacific
|262
|261
|1
|1
|320
|-18.1
|302
|-13.2
|South Central
|1,197
|1,191
|6
|6
|1,311
|-8.7
|1,195
|0.2
|Salt
|338
|331
|7
|7
|355
|-4.8
|330
|2.4
|Nonsalt
|859
|860
|-1
|-1
|956
|-10.1
|865
|-0.7
|Total
|3,623
|3,644
|-21
|-21
|3,943
|-8.1
|3,681
|-1.6
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
Regions that experienced a net decrease this week were the East, Midwest, Mountain, and South Central Nonsalt regions. All other regions experienced a net increase.
Only the South Central and Soulth Central Salt regions are above the five-year average.