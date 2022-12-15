Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 50 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of December 9, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 50 Bcf as of December 9, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 3,412 Bcf as of Friday, December 9, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 50 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 18 Bcf less than last year at this time and 15 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,427 Bcf.
At 3,412 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(12/09/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|12/09/22
|12/02/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|822
|834
|-12
|-12
|822
|0.0
|827
|-0.6
|Midwest
|1,002
|1,028
|-26
|-26
|987
|1.5
|990
|1.2
|Mountain
|186
|193
|-7
|-7
|200
|-7.0
|197
|-5.6
|Pacific
|203
|217
|-14
|-14
|262
|-22.5
|276
|-26.4
|South Central
|1,199
|1,191
|8
|8
|1,160
|3.4
|1,136
|5.5
|Salt
|337
|327
|10
|10
|328
|2.7
|325
|3.7
|Nonsalt
|862
|864
|-2
|-2
|831
|3.7
|811
|6.3
|Total
|3,412
|3,462
|-50
|-50
|3,430
|-0.5
|3,427
|-0.4
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for South Central, and South Central Salt experienced a net decrease.
All regions, except for the East, Mountain and Pacific regions are above the five-year average.