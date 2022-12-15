5 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 50 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of December 9, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 50 Bcf as of December 9, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 3,412 Bcf as of Friday, December 9, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 50 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 18 Bcf less than last year at this time and 15 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,427 Bcf.

At 3,412 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(12/09/21)		 5-year average
(2017-21)
Region 12/09/22 12/02/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 822 834 -12 -12 822 0.0 827 -0.6
Midwest 1,002 1,028 -26 -26 987 1.5 990 1.2
Mountain 186 193 -7 -7 200 -7.0 197 -5.6
Pacific 203 217 -14 -14 262 -22.5 276 -26.4
South Central 1,199 1,191 8 8 1,160 3.4 1,136 5.5
   Salt 337 327 10 10 328 2.7 325 3.7
   Nonsalt 862 864 -2 -2 831 3.7 811 6.3
Total 3,412 3,462 -50 -50 3,430 -0.5
 3,427 -0.4
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for South Central, and South Central Salt experienced a net decrease.

All regions, except for the East, Mountain and Pacific regions are above the five-year average.

 

 

