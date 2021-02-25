Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 338 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of February 19, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 338 Bcf as of February 19, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 1,943 Bcf as of Friday, February 19, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 338 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 298 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 161 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,104 Bcf.
At 1,943 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(02/19/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|02/19/21
|02/12/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|424
|485
|-61
|-61
|496
|-14.5
|440
|-3.6
|Midwest
|508
|589
|-81
|-81
|605
|-16.0
|537
|-5.4
|Mountain
|123
|137
|-14
|-14
|111
|10.8
|119
|3.4
|Pacific
|218
|244
|-26
|-26
|197
|10.7
|197
|10.7
|South Central
|670
|826
|-156
|-156
|832
|-19.5
|811
|-17.4
|Salt
|150
|233
|-83
|-83
|248
|-39.5
|249
|-39.8
|Nonsalt
|520
|593
|-73
|-73
|586
|-11.3
|562
|-7.5
|Total
|1,943
|2,281
|-338
|-338
|2,241
|-13.3
|2,104
|-7.7
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region, except for the Mountain, and Pacific regions are below the five-year average.