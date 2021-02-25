24 mins ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 338 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of February 19, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 338 Bcf as of February 19, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 1,943 Bcf as of Friday, February 19, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 338 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 298 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 161 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,104 Bcf.

At 1,943 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(02/19/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 02/19/21 02/12/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 424 485 -61 -61 496 -14.5 440 -3.6
Midwest 508 589 -81 -81 605 -16.0 537 -5.4
Mountain 123 137 -14 -14 111 10.8 119 3.4
Pacific 218 244 -26 -26 197 10.7 197 10.7
South Central 670 826 -156 -156 832 -19.5 811 -17.4
   Salt 150 233 -83 -83 248 -39.5 249 -39.8
   Nonsalt 520 593 -73 -73 586 -11.3 562 -7.5
Total 1,943 2,281 -338 -338 2,241 -13.3 2,104 -7.7
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region, except for the Mountain, and Pacific regions are below the five-year average.

 

 

