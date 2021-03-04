Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 98 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of February 26, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 98 Bcf as of February 26, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 1,845 Bcf as of Friday, February 26, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 98 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 277 Bcf less than last year at this time and 178 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,023 Bcf.
At 1,845 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(02/26/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|02/26/21
|02/19/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|383
|424
|-41
|-41
|460
|-16.7
|415
|-7.7
|Midwest
|465
|508
|-43
|-43
|567
|-18.0
|507
|-8.3
|Mountain
|117
|123
|-6
|-6
|103
|13.6
|113
|3.5
|Pacific
|210
|218
|-8
|-8
|197
|6.6
|191
|9.9
|South Central
|670
|670
|0
|0
|795
|-15.7
|796
|-15.8
|Salt
|159
|150
|9
|9
|233
|-31.8
|245
|-35.1
|Nonsalt
|511
|520
|-9
|-9
|562
|-9.1
|552
|-7.4
|Total
|1,845
|1,943
|-98
|-98
|2,122
|-13.1
|2,023
|-8.8
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region, except for the South Central, and South Central Salt regions are below the five-year average.