Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 98 Bcf

Closing Bell Story / EIA News That Matters / Natural Gas News / Natural Gas Roundup / Natural Gas Storage / Oil and Gas 360 Articles

Natural Gas Inventories as of February 26, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 98 Bcf as of February 26, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 1,845 Bcf as of Friday, February 26, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 98 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 277 Bcf less than last year at this time and 178 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,023 Bcf.

At 1,845 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(02/26/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 02/26/21 02/19/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 383 424 -41 -41 460 -16.7 415 -7.7
Midwest 465 508 -43 -43 567 -18.0 507 -8.3
Mountain 117 123 -6 -6 103 13.6 113 3.5
Pacific 210 218 -8 -8 197 6.6 191 9.9
South Central 670 670 0 0 795 -15.7 796 -15.8
   Salt 159 150 9 9 233 -31.8 245 -35.1
   Nonsalt 511 520 -9 -9 562 -9.1 552 -7.4
Total 1,845 1,943 -98 -98 2,122 -13.1 2,023 -8.8
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region, except for the South Central, and South Central Salt regions are below the five-year average.

 

 

