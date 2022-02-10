Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 222 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of February 4, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 222 Bcf as of February 4, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 2,101 Bcf as of Friday, February 4, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 222 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 441 Bcf less than last year at this time and 215 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,316 Bcf.
At 2,101 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(2/4/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|2/4/22
|1/28/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|485
|541
|-56
|-68
|537
|-9.7
|512
|-5.3
|Midwest
|552
|616
|-64
|-85
|674
|-18.1
|618
|-10.7
|Mountain
|121
|133
|-12
|-10
|151
|-19.9
|133
|-9.0
|Pacific
|181
|196
|-15
|-5
|258
|-29.8
|210
|-13.8
|South Central
|763
|837
|-74
|-101
|923
|-17.3
|842
|-9.4
|Salt
|207
|231
|-24
|-48
|264
|-21.6
|260
|-20.4
|Nonsalt
|556
|606
|-50
|-52
|659
|-15.6
|582
|-4.5
|Total
|2,101
|2,323
|-222
|-268
|2,542
|-17.3
|2,316
|-9.3
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
All regions are below the five-year average.