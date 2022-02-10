Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 222 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of February 4, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 222 Bcf as of February 4, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 2,101 Bcf as of Friday, February 4, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 222 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 441 Bcf less than last year at this time and 215 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,316 Bcf.

At 2,101 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(2/4/21) 5-year average

(2017-21) Region 2/4/22 1/28/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 485 541 -56 -68 537 -9.7 512 -5.3 Midwest 552 616 -64 -85 674 -18.1 618 -10.7 Mountain 121 133 -12 -10 151 -19.9 133 -9.0 Pacific 181 196 -15 -5 258 -29.8 210 -13.8 South Central 763 837 -74 -101 923 -17.3 842 -9.4 Salt 207 231 -24 -48 264 -21.6 260 -20.4 Nonsalt 556 606 -50 -52 659 -15.6 582 -4.5 Total 2,101 2,323 -222 -268 2,542 -17.3

2,316 -9.3 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

All regions are below the five-year average.