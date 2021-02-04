1 min ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 192 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of January 29, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 192 Bcf as of January 29, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 2,689 Bcf as of Friday, January 29, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 192 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 41 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 198 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,491 Bcf.

At 2,689 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(01/29/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 01/29/21 01/22/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 582 641 -59 -59 609 -4.4 562 3.6
Midwest 719 780 -61 -61 735 -2.2 670 7.3
Mountain 158 170 -12 -12 138 14.5 140 12.9
Pacific 261 275 -14 -14 210 24.3 218 19.7
South Central 970 1,014 -44 -44 956 1.5 901 7.7
   Salt 281 288 -7 -7 286 -1.7 272 3.3
   Nonsalt 689 726 -37 –37 671 2.7 629 9.5
Total 2,689 2,881 -192 -192 2,648 1.5 2,491 7.9
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region are above the five-year average.

 

 

