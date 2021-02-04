Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 192 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of January 29, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 192 Bcf as of January 29, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 2,689 Bcf as of Friday, January 29, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 192 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 41 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 198 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,491 Bcf.

At 2,689 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(01/29/20) 5-year average

(2016-20) Region 01/29/21 01/22/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 582 641 -59 -59 609 -4.4 562 3.6 Midwest 719 780 -61 -61 735 -2.2 670 7.3 Mountain 158 170 -12 -12 138 14.5 140 12.9 Pacific 261 275 -14 -14 210 24.3 218 19.7 South Central 970 1,014 -44 -44 956 1.5 901 7.7 Salt 281 288 -7 -7 286 -1.7 272 3.3 Nonsalt 689 726 -37 –37 671 2.7 629 9.5 Total 2,689 2,881 -192 -192 2,648 1.5 2,491 7.9 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region are above the five-year average.