Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 192 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of January 29, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 192 Bcf as of January 29, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 2,689 Bcf as of Friday, January 29, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 192 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 41 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 198 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,491 Bcf.
At 2,689 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(01/29/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|01/29/21
|01/22/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|582
|641
|-59
|-59
|609
|-4.4
|562
|3.6
|Midwest
|719
|780
|-61
|-61
|735
|-2.2
|670
|7.3
|Mountain
|158
|170
|-12
|-12
|138
|14.5
|140
|12.9
|Pacific
|261
|275
|-14
|-14
|210
|24.3
|218
|19.7
|South Central
|970
|1,014
|-44
|-44
|956
|1.5
|901
|7.7
|Salt
|281
|288
|-7
|-7
|286
|-1.7
|272
|3.3
|Nonsalt
|689
|726
|-37
|–37
|671
|2.7
|629
|9.5
|Total
|2,689
|2,881
|-192
|-192
|2,648
|1.5
|2,491
|7.9
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region are above the five-year average.