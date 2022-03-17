Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 79 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of March 11, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 79 Bcf as of March 11, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 1,440 Bcf as of Friday, March 11, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 79 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 344 Bcf less than last year at this time and 304 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,744 Bcf.
At 1,440 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(3/11/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|3/11/22
|3/4/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|290
|317
|-27
|-27
|331
|-12.4
|333
|-12.9
|Midwest
|337
|364
|-27
|-27
|428
|-21.3
|423
|-20.3
|Mountain
|87
|93
|-6
|-6
|114
|-23.7
|101
|-13.9
|Pacific
|155
|162
|-7
|-7
|200
|-22.5
|174
|-10.9
|South Central
|571
|582
|-11
|-11
|711
|-19.7
|713
|-19.9
|Salt
|159
|151
|8
|8
|194
|-18.0
|215
|-26.0
|Nonsalt
|412
|431
|-19
|-19
|518
|-20.5
|499
|-17.4
|Total
|1,440
|1,519
|-79
|-79
|1,784
|-19.3
|1,744
|-17.4
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for South Central Nonsalt, experienced a net decrease this week.
All regions are below the five-year average.