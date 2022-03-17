Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 79 Bcf

5 mins ago
Natural Gas Inventories as of March 11, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 79 Bcf as of March 11, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 1,440 Bcf as of Friday, March 11, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 79 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 344 Bcf less than last year at this time and 304 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,744 Bcf.

At 1,440 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(3/11/21)		 5-year average
(2017-21)
Region 3/11/22 3/4/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 290 317 -27 -27 331 -12.4 333 -12.9
Midwest 337 364 -27 -27 428 -21.3 423 -20.3
Mountain 87 93 -6 -6 114 -23.7 101 -13.9
Pacific 155 162 -7 -7 200 -22.5 174 -10.9
South Central 571 582 -11 -11 711 -19.7 713 -19.9
   Salt 159 151 8 8 194 -18.0 215 -26.0
   Nonsalt 412 431 -19 -19 518 -20.5 499 -17.4
Total 1,440 1,519 -79 -79 1,784 -19.3
 1,744 -17.4
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for South Central Nonsalt, experienced a net decrease this week.

All regions are below the five-year average.

 

 

