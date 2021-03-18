Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 11 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of March 12, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 11 Bcf as of March 12, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 1,782 Bcf as of Friday, March 12, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 11 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 253 Bcf less than last year at this time and 93 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,875 Bcf.
At 1,782 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(03/12/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|03/12/21
|03/05/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|328
|350
|-22
|-22
|414
|-20.8
|353
|-7.1
|Midwest
|426
|440
|-14
|-14
|514
|-17.1
|449
|-5.1
|Mountain
|114
|113
|1
|1
|96
|18.8
|107
|6.5
|Pacific
|199
|205
|-6
|-6
|199
|0.0
|186
|7.0
|South Central
|715
|685
|30
|30
|811
|-11.8
|779
|-8.2
|Salt
|197
|176
|21
|21
|245
|-19.6
|237
|-16.9
|Nonsalt
|519
|509
|10
|10
|566
|-8.3
|543
|-4.4
|Total
|1,782
|1,793
|-11
|-11
|2,035
|-12.4
|1,875
|-5.0
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions except for East, Midwest, and Pacific regions, experienced a net increase this week.
Stocks in every region, except for the Mountain, and Pacific regions are below the five-year average.