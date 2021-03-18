Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 11 Bcf

56 mins ago
Natural Gas Inventories as of March 12, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 11 Bcf as of March 12, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 1,782 Bcf as of Friday, March 12, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 11 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 253 Bcf less than last year at this time and 93 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,875 Bcf.

At 1,782 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(03/12/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 03/12/21 03/05/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 328 350 -22 -22 414 -20.8 353 -7.1
Midwest 426 440 -14 -14 514 -17.1 449 -5.1
Mountain 114 113 1 1 96 18.8 107 6.5
Pacific 199 205 -6 -6 199 0.0 186 7.0
South Central 715 685 30 30 811 -11.8 779 -8.2
   Salt 197 176 21 21 245 -19.6 237 -16.9
   Nonsalt 519 509 10 10 566 -8.3 543 -4.4
Total 1,782 1,793 -11 -11 2,035 -12.4 1,875 -5.0
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions except for East, Midwest, and Pacific regions, experienced a net increase this week.

Stocks in every region, except for the Mountain, and Pacific regions are below the five-year average.

 

 

