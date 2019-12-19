Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories Decrease by 107 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of December 13, 2019

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 107 Bcf as of December 13, 2019.

Working gas in storage was 3,411 Bcf as of Friday, December 13, 2019, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 107 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 618 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 9 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,420 Bcf.

At 3,411 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

For information on sampling error in this report, see Estimated Measures of Sampling Variability table below.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(12/13/18) 5-year average

(2014-18) Region 12/13/19 12/06/19 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 838 867 -29 -29 698 20.1 808 3.7 Midwest 973 1,013 -40 -40 847 14.9 972 0.1 Mountain 186 193 -7 -7 154 20.8 193 -3.6 Pacific 273 276 -3 -3 229 19.2 305 -10.5 South Central 1,142 1,168 -26 -26 865 32.0 1,142 0.0 Salt 319 321 -2 -2 263 21.3 335 -4.8 Nonsalt 823 847 -24 -24 602 36.7 807 2.0 Total 3,411 3,518 -107 -107 2,793 22.1 3,420 -0.3 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the East, Midwest and South Central, and South Central nonsalt are below the five-year average. The Pacific region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 10.5% below the average.