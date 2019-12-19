Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories Decrease by 107 Bcf

in Closing Bell Story / EIA News That Matters / Natural Gas News / Natural Gas Roundup / Natural Gas Storage / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Natural Gas Inventories as of December 13, 2019

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 107 Bcf as of December 13, 2019.

 

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories Decrease by 107 Bcf- oil and gas 360

 

Working gas in storage was 3,411 Bcf as of Friday, December 13, 2019, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 107 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 618 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 9 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,420 Bcf.

At 3,411 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

For information on sampling error in this report, see Estimated Measures of Sampling Variability table below.

Working Gas in Underground Storage Compared with Five-Year Range

Note: The shaded area indicates the range between the historical minimum and maximum values for the weekly series from 2014 through 2018. The dashed vertical lines indicate current and year-ago weekly periods.

 

Note: The shaded area indicates the range between the historical minimum and maximum values for the weekly series from 2014 through 2018. The dashed vertical lines indicate current and year-ago weekly periods.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(12/13/18)		 5-year average
(2014-18)
Region 12/13/19 12/06/19 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 838 867 -29 -29 698 20.1 808 3.7
Midwest 973 1,013 -40 -40 847 14.9 972 0.1
Mountain 186 193 -7 -7 154 20.8 193 -3.6
Pacific 273 276 -3 -3 229 19.2 305 -10.5
South Central 1,142 1,168 -26 -26 865 32.0 1,142 0.0
   Salt 319 321 -2 -2 263 21.3 335 -4.8
   Nonsalt 823 847 -24 -24 602 36.7 807 2.0
Total 3,411 3,518 -107 -107 2,793 22.1 3,420 -0.3
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the East, Midwest and South Central, and South Central nonsalt are below the five-year average.  The Pacific region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 10.5% below the average.

Tags: , ,
Legal Notice