Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories Decrease by 107 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of December 13, 2019
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 107 Bcf as of December 13, 2019.
Working gas in storage was 3,411 Bcf as of Friday, December 13, 2019, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 107 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 618 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 9 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,420 Bcf.
At 3,411 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
For information on sampling error in this report, see Estimated Measures of Sampling Variability table below.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(12/13/18)
|5-year average
(2014-18)
|Region
|12/13/19
|12/06/19
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|838
|867
|-29
|-29
|698
|20.1
|808
|3.7
|Midwest
|973
|1,013
|-40
|-40
|847
|14.9
|972
|0.1
|Mountain
|186
|193
|-7
|-7
|154
|20.8
|193
|-3.6
|Pacific
|273
|276
|-3
|-3
|229
|19.2
|305
|-10.5
|South Central
|1,142
|1,168
|-26
|-26
|865
|32.0
|1,142
|0.0
|Salt
|319
|321
|-2
|-2
|263
|21.3
|335
|-4.8
|Nonsalt
|823
|847
|-24
|-24
|602
|36.7
|807
|2.0
|Total
|3,411
|3,518
|-107
|-107
|2,793
|22.1
|3,420
|-0.3
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region except the East, Midwest and South Central, and South Central nonsalt are below the five-year average. The Pacific region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 10.5% below the average.