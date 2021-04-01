Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 14 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of March 26, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 14 Bcf as of March 26, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 1,764 Bcf as of Friday, March 26, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 14 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 225 Bcf less than last year at this time and 36 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,800 Bcf.
At 1,764 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(03/26/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|03/26/21
|03/19/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|307
|307
|0
|0
|384
|-20.1
|310
|-1.0
|Midwest
|401
|405
|-4
|-4
|478
|-16.1
|407
|-1.5
|Mountain
|112
|112
|0
|0
|92
|21.7
|106
|5.7
|Pacific
|194
|193
|1
|1
|197
|-1.5
|189
|2.6
|South Central
|749
|734R
|15
|15
|838
|-10.6
|787
|-4.8
|Salt
|226
|215
|11
|11
|256
|-11.7
|239
|-5.4
|Nonsalt
|523
|519R
|4
|4
|583
|-10.3
|548
|-4.6
|Total
|1,764
|1,750
|14
|14
|1,989
|-11.3
|1,800
|-2.0
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
Only Pacific, South Central, South Central Salt, and South Central Nonsalt regions, experienced a net increase this week.
Stocks in every region, except for the Mountain, and Pacific regions are below the five-year average.