Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 14 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of March 26, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 14 Bcf as of March 26, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 1,764 Bcf as of Friday, March 26, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 14 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 225 Bcf less than last year at this time and 36 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,800 Bcf.

At 1,764 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(03/26/20) 5-year average

(2016-20) Region 03/26/21 03/19/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 307 307 0 0 384 -20.1 310 -1.0 Midwest 401 405 -4 -4 478 -16.1 407 -1.5 Mountain 112 112 0 0 92 21.7 106 5.7 Pacific 194 193 1 1 197 -1.5 189 2.6 South Central 749 734R 15 15 838 -10.6 787 -4.8 Salt 226 215 11 11 256 -11.7 239 -5.4 Nonsalt 523 519R 4 4 583 -10.3 548 -4.6 Total 1,764 1,750 14 14 1,989 -11.3 1,800 -2.0 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

Only Pacific, South Central, South Central Salt, and South Central Nonsalt regions, experienced a net increase this week.

Stocks in every region, except for the Mountain, and Pacific regions are below the five-year average.