16 seconds ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 14 Bcf
17 hours ago
Register Now! For the must attend ESG and Investment event – EnerCom Dallas
17 hours ago
Oil price structures show market balance returns in second half of 2021
19 hours ago
OPEC cuts, vaccines to sustain oil’s recovery: Reuters poll
20 hours ago
Biden proposal: $174 billion for EVs, new funds for renewable power
21 hours ago
Investigation begins into how ship got stuck on Suez Canal

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 14 Bcf

in Closing Bell Story‎ / EIA News That Matters / Natural Gas News / Natural Gas Roundup / Natural Gas Storage / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Natural Gas Inventories as of March 26, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 14 Bcf as of March 26, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 1,764 Bcf as of Friday, March 26, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 14 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 225 Bcf less than last year at this time and 36 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,800 Bcf.

At 1,764 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(03/26/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 03/26/21 03/19/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 307 307 0 0 384 -20.1 310 -1.0
Midwest 401 405 -4 -4 478 -16.1 407 -1.5
Mountain 112 112 0 0 92 21.7 106 5.7
Pacific 194 193 1 1 197 -1.5 189 2.6
South Central 749 734R 15 15 838 -10.6 787 -4.8
   Salt 226 215 11 11 256 -11.7 239 -5.4
   Nonsalt 523 519R 4 4 583 -10.3 548 -4.6
Total 1,764 1,750 14 14 1,989 -11.3 1,800 -2.0
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

Only Pacific, South Central, South Central Salt, and South Central Nonsalt regions, experienced a net increase this week.

Stocks in every region, except for the Mountain, and Pacific regions are below the five-year average.

 

 

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.