Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 52 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of March 5, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 52 Bcf as of March 5, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 1,793 Bcf as of Friday, March 5, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 52 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 257 Bcf less than last year at this time and 141 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,934 Bcf.
At 1,793 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(03/05/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|03/05/21
|02/26/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|350
|383
|-33
|-33
|430
|-18.6
|4382
|-8.4
|Midwest
|440
|465
|-25
|-25
|533
|-17.4
|473
|-7.0
|Mountain
|113
|117
|-4
|-4
|98
|15.3
|109
|3.7
|Pacific
|205
|210
|-5
|-5
|200
|2.5
|188
|9.0
|South Central
|685
|670
|15
|15
|790
|-13.3
|782
|-12.4
|Salt
|176
|159
|17
|17
|234
|-24.8
|238
|-26.1
|Nonsalt
|509
|511
|-2
|-2
|556
|-8.5
|544
|-6.4
|Total
|1,793
|1,845
|-52
|-52
|2,050
|-12.5
|1,934
|-7.3
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions except for South Central, and South Central Salt regions, experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region, except for the Mountain, and Pacific regions are below the five-year average.