Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 52 Bcf

in Closing Bell Story‎ / EIA News That Matters / Natural Gas News / Natural Gas Roundup / Natural Gas Storage / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Natural Gas Inventories as of March 5, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 52 Bcf as of March 5, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 1,793 Bcf as of Friday, March 5, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 52 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 257 Bcf less than last year at this time and 141 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,934 Bcf.

At 1,793 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(03/05/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 03/05/21 02/26/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 350 383 -33 -33 430 -18.6 4382 -8.4
Midwest 440 465 -25 -25 533 -17.4 473 -7.0
Mountain 113 117 -4 -4 98 15.3 109 3.7
Pacific 205 210 -5 -5 200 2.5 188 9.0
South Central 685 670 15 15 790 -13.3 782 -12.4
   Salt 176 159 17 17 234 -24.8 238 -26.1
   Nonsalt 509 511 -2 -2 556 -8.5 544 -6.4
Total 1,793 1,845 -52 -52 2,050 -12.5 1,934 -7.3
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions except for South Central, and South Central Salt regions, experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region, except for the Mountain, and Pacific regions are below the five-year average.

 

 

