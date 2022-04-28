Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 40 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of April 22, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 40 Bcf as of April 22, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 1,490 Bcf as of Friday, April 22, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 40 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 405 Bcf less than last year at this time and 305 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,795 Bcf.

At 1,490 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(4/22/21) 5-year average

(2017-21) Region 4/22/22 4/15/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 238 238 0 0 320 -25.6 301 -20.9 Midwest 309 304 5 5 426 -27.5 385 -19.7 Mountain 90 89 1 1 119 -24.4 105 -14.3 Pacific 171 169 2 2 216 -20.8 197 -13.2 South Central 681 650 31 31 815 -16.4 808 -15.7 Salt 215 201 14 14 258 -16.7 257 -16.3 Nonsalt 467 449 18 18 557 -16.2 550 -15.1 Total 1,490 1,450 40 40 1,896 -21.4

1,795 -17.0 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced an increase this week. The East region, experienced no change this week.

All regions are below the five-year average.