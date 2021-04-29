Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 15 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of April 23, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 15 Bcf as of April 23, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 1,898 Bcf as of Friday, April 23, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 15 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 302 Bcf less than last year at this time and 40 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,938 Bcf.

At 1,898 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(04/23/20) 5-year average

(2016-20) Region 04/23/21 04/16/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 319 325 -6 -6 404 -21.0 326 -2.1 Midwest 427 421 6 6 504 -15.3 412 3.6 Mountain 119 118 1 1 102 16.7 113 5.3 Pacific 217 210 7 7 217 0.0 210 3.3 South Central 816 810 6 6 974 -16.2 877 -7.0 Salt 258 256 2 2 312 -17.3 278 -7.2 Nonsalt 558 554 4 4 661 -15.6 599 -6.8 Total 1,898 1,883 15 15 2,200 -13.7 1,938 -2.1 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, experienced a net increase this week.

Stocks in every region, except for the East, South Central, South Central Salt, and South Central Nonsalt regions are above the five-year average.