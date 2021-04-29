Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 15 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of April 23, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 15 Bcf as of April 23, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 1,898 Bcf as of Friday, April 23, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 15 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 302 Bcf less than last year at this time and 40 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,938 Bcf.
At 1,898 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(04/23/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|04/23/21
|04/16/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|319
|325
|-6
|-6
|404
|-21.0
|326
|-2.1
|Midwest
|427
|421
|6
|6
|504
|-15.3
|412
|3.6
|Mountain
|119
|118
|1
|1
|102
|16.7
|113
|5.3
|Pacific
|217
|210
|7
|7
|217
|0.0
|210
|3.3
|South Central
|816
|810
|6
|6
|974
|-16.2
|877
|-7.0
|Salt
|258
|256
|2
|2
|312
|-17.3
|278
|-7.2
|Nonsalt
|558
|554
|4
|4
|661
|-15.6
|599
|-6.8
|Total
|1,898
|1,883
|15
|15
|2,200
|-13.7
|1,938
|-2.1
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, experienced a net increase this week.
Stocks in every region, except for the East, South Central, South Central Salt, and South Central Nonsalt regions are above the five-year average.