Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 15 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of April 8, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 26 Bcf as of April 8, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 1,397 Bcf as of Friday, April 8, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 15 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 439 Bcf less than last year at this time and 303 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,700 Bcf.

At 1,397 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(4/8/21)		 5-year average
(2017-21)
Region 4/08/22 4/01/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 229 241 -12 -12 310 -26.1 281 -18.5
Midwest 293 296 -3 -3 412 -28.9 372 -21.2
Mountain 90 91 -1 -1 118 -23.7 100 -10.0
Pacific 169 165 4 4 204 -17.2 185 -8.6
South Central 617 589 28 28 794 -22.3 763 -19.1
   Salt 186 173 13 13 249 -25.3 240 -22.5
   Nonsalt 431 416 15 15 545 -20.9 523 -17.6
Total 1,397 1,382 15 15 1,836 -23.9
 1,700 -17.8
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

 

The Pacific, South Central, South Central Salt, and South Central Nonsalt regions, experienced an increase this week. The East, Midwest, and Pacific regions, experienced a net decrease this week.

All regions are below the five-year average.

 

 

