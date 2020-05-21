Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase 81 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of May 15, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 81 Bcf as of May 15, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 2,503 Bcf as of Friday, May 15, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 81 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 779 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 407 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,096 Bcf.

At 2,503 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

(2015-19) Region 05/15/20 05/08/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 469 452 17 17 346 35.5 376 24.7 Midwest 576 554 22 22 356 61.8 432 33.3 Mountain 124 117 7 7 87 42.5 129 -3.9 Pacific 253 240 13 13 183 38.3 246 2.8 South Central 1,081 1,059 22 22 753 43.6 913 18.4 Salt 345 340 5 5 246 40.2 286 20.6 Nonsalt 737 719 18 18 507 45.4 627 17.5 Total 2,503 2,422 81 81 1,724 45.2 2,096 19.4 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 3.9% below the average.