Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase 81 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of May 15, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 81 Bcf as of May 15, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 2,503 Bcf as of Friday, May 15, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 81 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 779 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 407 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,096 Bcf.
At 2,503 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(05/15/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|05/15/20
|05/08/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|469
|452
|17
|17
|346
|35.5
|376
|24.7
|Midwest
|576
|554
|22
|22
|356
|61.8
|432
|33.3
|Mountain
|124
|117
|7
|7
|87
|42.5
|129
|-3.9
|Pacific
|253
|240
|13
|13
|183
|38.3
|246
|2.8
|South Central
|1,081
|1,059
|22
|22
|753
|43.6
|913
|18.4
|Salt
|345
|340
|5
|5
|246
|40.2
|286
|20.6
|Nonsalt
|737
|719
|18
|18
|507
|45.4
|627
|17.5
|Total
|2,503
|2,422
|81
|81
|1,724
|45.2
|2,096
|19.4
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 3.9% below the average.