Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 109 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of May 1, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 109 Bcf as of May 1, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 2,319 Bcf as of Friday, May 1, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 109 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 796 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 395 Bcf above the five-year average of 1,924 Bcf.

At 2,319 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(05/01/19) 5-year average

(2015-19) Region 05/01/20 04/24/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 424 405 19 19 293 44.7 326 30.1 Midwest 530 506 24 24 304 74.3 388 36.6 Mountain 111 103 8 8 77 44.2 120 -7.5 Pacific 228 218 10 10 159 43.4 232 -1.7 South Central 1,027 979 48 48 690 48.8 859 19.6 Salt 331 314 17 17 231 43.3 269 23.0 Nonsalt 695 664 31 31 459 51.4 589 18.0 Total 2,319 2,210 109 109 1,523 52.3 1,924 20.5 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 7.5% below the average.