Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 109 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of May 1, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 109 Bcf as of May 1, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 2,319 Bcf as of Friday, May 1, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 109 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 796 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 395 Bcf above the five-year average of 1,924 Bcf.
At 2,319 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(05/01/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|05/01/20
|04/24/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|424
|405
|19
|19
|293
|44.7
|326
|30.1
|Midwest
|530
|506
|24
|24
|304
|74.3
|388
|36.6
|Mountain
|111
|103
|8
|8
|77
|44.2
|120
|-7.5
|Pacific
|228
|218
|10
|10
|159
|43.4
|232
|-1.7
|South Central
|1,027
|979
|48
|48
|690
|48.8
|859
|19.6
|Salt
|331
|314
|17
|17
|231
|43.3
|269
|23.0
|Nonsalt
|695
|664
|31
|31
|459
|51.4
|589
|18.0
|Total
|2,319
|2,210
|109
|109
|1,523
|52.3
|1,924
|20.5
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 7.5% below the average.