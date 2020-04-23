Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 43 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of April 17, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 43 Bcf as of April 17, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 2,140 Bcf as of Friday, April 17, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 43 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 827 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 364 Bcf above the five-year average of 1,776 Bcf.

At 2,140 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(04/17/19) 5-year average

(2015-19) Region 04/17/20 04/10/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 400 400 0 0 244 63.9 285 40.4 Midwest 493 487 6 6 261 88.9 360 36.9 Mountain 96 95 1 1 69 39.1 114 -15.8 Pacific 210 203 7 7 135 55.6 217 -3.2 South Central 941 912 29 29 603 56.1 801 17.5 Salt 301 286 15 15 199 51.3 247 21.9 Nonsalt 640 626 14 14 405 58.0 554 15.5 Total 2,140 2,097 43 43 1,313 63.0 1,776 20.5 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 15.8% below the average.