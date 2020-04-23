Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 43 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of April 17, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 43 Bcf as of April 17, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 2,140 Bcf as of Friday, April 17, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 43 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 827 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 364 Bcf above the five-year average of 1,776 Bcf.
At 2,140 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(04/17/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|04/17/20
|04/10/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|400
|400
|0
|0
|244
|63.9
|285
|40.4
|Midwest
|493
|487
|6
|6
|261
|88.9
|360
|36.9
|Mountain
|96
|95
|1
|1
|69
|39.1
|114
|-15.8
|Pacific
|210
|203
|7
|7
|135
|55.6
|217
|-3.2
|South Central
|941
|912
|29
|29
|603
|56.1
|801
|17.5
|Salt
|301
|286
|15
|15
|199
|51.3
|247
|21.9
|Nonsalt
|640
|626
|14
|14
|405
|58.0
|554
|15.5
|Total
|2,140
|2,097
|43
|43
|1,313
|63.0
|1,776
|20.5
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 15.8% below the average.