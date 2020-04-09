Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 38 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of April 3, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 38 Bcf as of April 3, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 2,024 Bcf as of Friday, April 3, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 38 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 876 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 324 Bcf above the five-year average of 1,700 Bcf.
At 2,024 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(04/03/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|04/03/20
|03/27/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|382
|382
|0
|0
|209
|82.8
|274
|39.4
|Midwest
|475
|476
|-1
|-1
|240
|97.9
|355
|33.8
|Mountain
|92
|92
|0
|0
|64
|43.8
|111
|-17.1
|Pacific
|203
|197
|6
|6
|117
|73.5
|209
|-2.9
|South Central
|872
|840
|32
|32
|517
|68.7
|751
|16.1
|Salt
|265
|256
|9
|9
|163
|62.6
|215
|17.8
|Nonsalt
|607
|585
|22
|22
|354
|71.5
|527
|15.2
|Total
|2,024
|1,986
|38
|38
|1,148
|76.3
|1,700
|19.1
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 17.1% below the average.