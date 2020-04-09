Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 38 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of April 3, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 38 Bcf as of April 3, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 2,024 Bcf as of Friday, April 3, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 38 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 876 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 324 Bcf above the five-year average of 1,700 Bcf.

At 2,024 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(04/03/19) 5-year average

(2015-19) Region 04/03/20 03/27/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 382 382 0 0 209 82.8 274 39.4 Midwest 475 476 -1 -1 240 97.9 355 33.8 Mountain 92 92 0 0 64 43.8 111 -17.1 Pacific 203 197 6 6 117 73.5 209 -2.9 South Central 872 840 32 32 517 68.7 751 16.1 Salt 265 256 9 9 163 62.6 215 17.8 Nonsalt 607 585 22 22 354 71.5 527 15.2 Total 2,024 1,986 38 38 1,148 76.3 1,700 19.1 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 17.1% below the average.