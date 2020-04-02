Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 19 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of March 27, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 19 Bcf as of March 27, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 1,986 Bcf as of Friday, March 27, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 19 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 863 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 292 Bcf above the five-year average of 1,694 Bcf.
At 1,986 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(03/27/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|03/27/20
|03/20/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|382
|398
|-16
|-16
|214
|78.5
|283
|35.0
|Midwest
|476
|492
|-16
|-16
|243
|95.9
|363
|31.1
|Mountain
|92
|92
|0
|0
|63
|46.0
|111
|-17.1
|Pacific
|197
|194
|3
|3
|110
|79.1
|204
|-3.4
|South Central
|840
|829
|11
|11
|492
|70.7
|733
|14.6
|Salt
|256
|258
|-2
|-2
|151
|69.5
|215
|19.1
|Nonsalt
|585
|571
|14
|14
|342
|71.1
|518
|12.9
|Total
|1,986
|2,005
|-19
|-19
|1,123
|76.8
|1,694
|17.2
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 17.1% below the average.