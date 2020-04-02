3 mins ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 19 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of March 27, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 19 Bcf as of March 27, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 1,986 Bcf as of Friday, March 27, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 19 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 863 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 292 Bcf above the five-year average of 1,694 Bcf.

At 1,986 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(03/27/19)		 5-year average
(2015-19)
Region 03/27/20 03/20/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 382 398 -16 -16 214 78.5 283 35.0
Midwest 476 492 -16 -16 243 95.9 363 31.1
Mountain 92 92 0 0 63 46.0 111 -17.1
Pacific 197 194 3 3 110 79.1 204 -3.4
South Central 840 829 11 11 492 70.7 733 14.6
   Salt 256 258 -2 -2 151 69.5 215 19.1
   Nonsalt 585 571 14 14 342 71.1 518 12.9
Total 1,986 2,005 -19 -19 1,123 76.8 1,694 17.2
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average.  The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 17.1% below the average.

