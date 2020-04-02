Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 19 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of March 27, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 19 Bcf as of March 27, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 1,986 Bcf as of Friday, March 27, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 19 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 863 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 292 Bcf above the five-year average of 1,694 Bcf.

At 1,986 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(03/27/19) 5-year average

(2015-19) Region 03/27/20 03/20/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 382 398 -16 -16 214 78.5 283 35.0 Midwest 476 492 -16 -16 243 95.9 363 31.1 Mountain 92 92 0 0 63 46.0 111 -17.1 Pacific 197 194 3 3 110 79.1 204 -3.4 South Central 840 829 11 11 492 70.7 733 14.6 Salt 256 258 -2 -2 151 69.5 215 19.1 Nonsalt 585 571 14 14 342 71.1 518 12.9 Total 1,986 2,005 -19 -19 1,123 76.8 1,694 17.2 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 17.1% below the average.