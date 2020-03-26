1 hour ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: The Port of Corpus Christi seen trouble before, and is open for business.
6 hours ago
Falcon Oil &; Gas Ltd. – COVID-19 – Beetaloo Project Update
12 hours ago
Africa Oil’s Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held on April 21, 2020
13 hours ago
Tucson Electric Power, UniSource Pledge $1 Million to Assist Customers During Pandemic
1 day ago
NV5 Awarded $8 Million in LNG Utility Projects to Begin Immediately
1 day ago
Occidental Provides Update on Capital Spending and Cost Reductions

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 29 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of March 20, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 29 Bcf as of March 20, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 2,005 Bcf as of Friday, March 20, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 29 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 888 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 292 Bcf above the five-year average of 1,713 Bcf.

At 2,005 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 29 Bcf- oil and gas 360

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(03/20/19)		 5-year average
(2015-19)
Region 03/20/20 03/13/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 398 412 -14 -14 231 72.3 301 32.2
Midwest 492 512 -20 -20 254 93.7 379 29.8
Mountain 92 96 -4 -4 62 48.4 110 -16.4
Pacific 194 199 -5 -5 102 90.2 201 -3.5
South Central 829 814 15 15 468 77.1 723 14.7
   Salt 258 247 11 11 136 89.7 209 23.4
   Nonsalt 571 568 3 3 331 72.5 514 11.1
Total 2,005 2,034 -29 -29 1,117 79.5 1,713 17.0
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average.  The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 16.4% below the average.

