Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 29 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of March 20, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 29 Bcf as of March 20, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 2,005 Bcf as of Friday, March 20, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 29 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 888 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 292 Bcf above the five-year average of 1,713 Bcf.
At 2,005 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(03/20/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|03/20/20
|03/13/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|398
|412
|-14
|-14
|231
|72.3
|301
|32.2
|Midwest
|492
|512
|-20
|-20
|254
|93.7
|379
|29.8
|Mountain
|92
|96
|-4
|-4
|62
|48.4
|110
|-16.4
|Pacific
|194
|199
|-5
|-5
|102
|90.2
|201
|-3.5
|South Central
|829
|814
|15
|15
|468
|77.1
|723
|14.7
|Salt
|258
|247
|11
|11
|136
|89.7
|209
|23.4
|Nonsalt
|571
|568
|3
|3
|331
|72.5
|514
|11.1
|Total
|2,005
|2,034
|-29
|-29
|1,117
|79.5
|1,713
|17.0
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 16.4% below the average.