Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 48 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of March 6, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 48 Bcf as of March 6, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 2,043 Bcf as of Friday, March 6, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 48 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 796 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 227 Bcf above the five-year average of 1,816 Bcf.

At 2,043 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(03/06/19) 5-year average

(2015-19) Region 03/06/20 02/28/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 426 451 -25 -25 276 54.3 353 20.7 Midwest 529 558 -29 -29 302 75.2 424 24.8 Mountain 97 101 -4 -4 68 42.6 112 -13.4 Pacific 200 197 3 3 105 90.5 199 0.5 South Central 791 784 7 7 497 59.2 727 8.8 Salt 235 229 6 6 144 63.2 212 10.8 Nonsalt 556 555 1 1 353 57.5 516 7.8 Total 2,043 2,091 -48 -48 1,247 63.8 1,816 12.5 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Mountain region, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 13.4% below the average.