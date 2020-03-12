Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 48 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of March 6, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 48 Bcf as of March 6, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 2,043 Bcf as of Friday, March 6, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 48 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 796 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 227 Bcf above the five-year average of 1,816 Bcf.
At 2,043 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(03/06/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|03/06/20
|02/28/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|426
|451
|-25
|-25
|276
|54.3
|353
|20.7
|Midwest
|529
|558
|-29
|-29
|302
|75.2
|424
|24.8
|Mountain
|97
|101
|-4
|-4
|68
|42.6
|112
|-13.4
|Pacific
|200
|197
|3
|3
|105
|90.5
|199
|0.5
|South Central
|791
|784
|7
|7
|497
|59.2
|727
|8.8
|Salt
|235
|229
|6
|6
|144
|63.2
|212
|10.8
|Nonsalt
|556
|555
|1
|1
|353
|57.5
|516
|7.8
|Total
|2,043
|2,091
|-48
|-48
|1,247
|63.8
|1,816
|12.5
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region except the Mountain region, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 13.4% below the average.