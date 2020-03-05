Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 109 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of February 28, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 109 Bcf as of February 28, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 2,091 Bcf as of Friday, February 28, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 109 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 680 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 176 Bcf above the five-year average of 1,915 Bcf.

At 2,091 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(02/28/19)		 5-year average
(2015-19)
Region 02/28/20 02/21/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 451 484 -33 -33 317 42.3 385 17.1
Midwest 558 591 -33 -33 345 61.7 457 22.1
Mountain 101 108 -7 -7 74 36.5 115 -12.2
Pacific 197 196 1 1 113 74.3 204 -3.4
South Central 784 821 -37 -37 563 39.3 753 4.1
   Salt 229 244 -15 -15 183 25.1 224 2.2
   Nonsalt 555 578 -23 -23 380 46.1 530 4.7
Total 2,091 2,200 -109 -109 1,411 48.2 1,915 9.2
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average.  The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 12.2% below the average.

