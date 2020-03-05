Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 109 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of February 28, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 109 Bcf as of February 28, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 2,091 Bcf as of Friday, February 28, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 109 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 680 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 176 Bcf above the five-year average of 1,915 Bcf.
At 2,091 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(02/28/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|02/28/20
|02/21/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|451
|484
|-33
|-33
|317
|42.3
|385
|17.1
|Midwest
|558
|591
|-33
|-33
|345
|61.7
|457
|22.1
|Mountain
|101
|108
|-7
|-7
|74
|36.5
|115
|-12.2
|Pacific
|197
|196
|1
|1
|113
|74.3
|204
|-3.4
|South Central
|784
|821
|-37
|-37
|563
|39.3
|753
|4.1
|Salt
|229
|244
|-15
|-15
|183
|25.1
|224
|2.2
|Nonsalt
|555
|578
|-23
|-23
|380
|46.1
|530
|4.7
|Total
|2,091
|2,200
|-109
|-109
|1,411
|48.2
|1,915
|9.2
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 12.2% below the average.