Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 143 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of February 21, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 143 Bcf as of February 21, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 2,200 Bcf as of Friday, February 21, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 143 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 637 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 179 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,021 Bcf.
At 2,200 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(02/21/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|02/21/20
|02/14/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|484
|527
|-43
|-43
|360
|34.4
|415
|16.6
|Midwest
|591
|639
|-48
|-48
|392
|50.8
|494
|19.6
|Mountain
|108
|117
|-9
|-9
|80
|35.0
|121
|-10.7
|Pacific
|196
|198
|-2
|-2
|124
|58.1
|211
|-7.1
|South Central
|821
|861
|-40
|-40
|605
|35.7
|779
|5.4
|Salt
|244
|257
|-13
|-13
|203
|20.2
|234
|4.3
|Nonsalt
|578
|605
|-27
|-27
|403
|43.4
|545
|6.1
|Total
|2,200
|2,343
|-143
|-143
|1,563
|40.8
|2,021
|8.9
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 10.7% below the average.