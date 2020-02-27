Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 143 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of February 21, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 143 Bcf as of February 21, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 2,200 Bcf as of Friday, February 21, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 143 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 637 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 179 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,021 Bcf.

At 2,200 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(02/21/19) 5-year average

(2015-19) Region 02/21/20 02/14/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 484 527 -43 -43 360 34.4 415 16.6 Midwest 591 639 -48 -48 392 50.8 494 19.6 Mountain 108 117 -9 -9 80 35.0 121 -10.7 Pacific 196 198 -2 -2 124 58.1 211 -7.1 South Central 821 861 -40 -40 605 35.7 779 5.4 Salt 244 257 -13 -13 203 20.2 234 4.3 Nonsalt 578 605 -27 -27 403 43.4 545 6.1 Total 2,200 2,343 -143 -143 1,563 40.8 2,021 8.9 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 10.7% below the average.