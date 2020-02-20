Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 151 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of February 14, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 151 Bcf as of February 14, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 2,343 Bcf as of Friday, February 14, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 151 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 613 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 200 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,143 Bcf.
At 2,343 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(02/14/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|02/14/20
|02/07/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|527
|569
|-42
|-42
|402
|31.1
|453
|16.3
|Midwest
|639
|694
|-55
|-55
|444
|43.9
|538
|18.8
|Mountain
|117
|126
|-9
|-9
|88
|33.0
|126
|-7.1
|Pacific
|198
|202
|-4
|-4
|140
|41.4
|217
|-8.8
|South Central
|861
|903
|-42
|-42
|656
|31.3
|808
|6.6
|Salt
|257
|269
|-12
|-12
|227
|13.2
|247
|4.0
|Nonsalt
|605
|634
|-29
|-29
|428
|41.4
|562
|7.7
|Total
|2,343
|2,494
|-151
|-151
|1,730
|35.4
|2,143
|9.3
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Pacific region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 8.8% below the average.