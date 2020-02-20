Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 151 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of February 14, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 151 Bcf as of February 14, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 2,343 Bcf as of Friday, February 14, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 151 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 613 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 200 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,143 Bcf.

At 2,343 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(02/14/19) 5-year average

(2015-19) Region 02/14/20 02/07/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 527 569 -42 -42 402 31.1 453 16.3 Midwest 639 694 -55 -55 444 43.9 538 18.8 Mountain 117 126 -9 -9 88 33.0 126 -7.1 Pacific 198 202 -4 -4 140 41.4 217 -8.8 South Central 861 903 -42 -42 656 31.3 808 6.6 Salt 257 269 -12 -12 227 13.2 247 4.0 Nonsalt 605 634 -29 -29 428 41.4 562 7.7 Total 2,343 2,494 -151 -151 1,730 35.4 2,143 9.3 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Pacific region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 8.8% below the average.