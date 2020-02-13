Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 115 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of February 7, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 115 Bcf as of February 7, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 2,494 Bcf as of Friday, February 7, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 115 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 601 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 215 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,279 Bcf.
At 2,494 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(02/07/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|02/07/20
|01/31/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|569
|598
|-29
|-29
|447
|27.3
|498
|14.3
|Midwest
|694
|725
|-31
|-31
|496
|39.9
|587
|18.2
|Mountain
|126
|136
|-10
|-10
|96
|31.3
|131
|-3.8
|Pacific
|202
|210
|-8
|-8
|157
|28.7
|222
|-9.0
|South Central
|903
|941
|-38
|-38
|695
|29.9
|841
|7.4
|Salt
|269
|281
|-12
|-12
|247
|8.9
|259
|3.9
|Nonsalt
|634
|660
|-26
|-26
|448
|41.5
|582
|8.9
|Total
|2,494
|2,609
|-115
|-115
|1,893
|31.7
|2,279
|9.4
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Pacific region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 9.0% below the average.