Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 115 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of February 7, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 115 Bcf as of February 7, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 2,494 Bcf as of Friday, February 7, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 115 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 601 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 215 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,279 Bcf.

At 2,494 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(02/07/19) 5-year average

(2015-19) Region 02/07/20 01/31/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 569 598 -29 -29 447 27.3 498 14.3 Midwest 694 725 -31 -31 496 39.9 587 18.2 Mountain 126 136 -10 -10 96 31.3 131 -3.8 Pacific 202 210 -8 -8 157 28.7 222 -9.0 South Central 903 941 -38 -38 695 29.9 841 7.4 Salt 269 281 -12 -12 247 8.9 259 3.9 Nonsalt 634 660 -26 -26 448 41.5 582 8.9 Total 2,494 2,609 -115 -115 1,893 31.7 2,279 9.4 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Pacific region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 9.0% below the average.