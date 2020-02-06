Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 137 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of January 31, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 137 Bcf as of January 31, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 2,609 Bcf as of Friday, January 31, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 137 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 615 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 199 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,410 Bcf.
At 2,609 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(01/31/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|01/31/20
|01/24/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|598
|638
|-40
|-40
|476
|25.6
|539
|10.9
|Midwest
|725
|761
|-36
|-36
|534
|35.8
|636
|14.0
|Mountain
|136
|143
|-7
|-7
|106
|28.3
|137
|-0.7
|Pacific
|210
|210
|0
|0
|173
|21.4
|228
|-7.9
|South Central
|941
|995
|-54
|-54
|703
|33.9
|869
|8.3
|Salt
|281
|297
|-16
|-16
|246
|14.2
|263
|6.8
|Nonsalt
|660
|698
|-38
|-38
|457
|44.4
|606
|8.9
|Total
|2,609
|2,746
|-137
|-137
|1,994
|30.8
|2,410
|8.3
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions except the Pacific region with no change, experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Pacific region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 7.9% below the average.