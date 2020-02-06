Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 137 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of January 31, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 137 Bcf as of January 31, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 2,609 Bcf as of Friday, January 31, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 137 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 615 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 199 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,410 Bcf.

At 2,609 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(01/31/19) 5-year average

(2015-19) Region 01/31/20 01/24/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 598 638 -40 -40 476 25.6 539 10.9 Midwest 725 761 -36 -36 534 35.8 636 14.0 Mountain 136 143 -7 -7 106 28.3 137 -0.7 Pacific 210 210 0 0 173 21.4 228 -7.9 South Central 941 995 -54 -54 703 33.9 869 8.3 Salt 281 297 -16 -16 246 14.2 263 6.8 Nonsalt 660 698 -38 -38 457 44.4 606 8.9 Total 2,609 2,746 -137 -137 1,994 30.8 2,410 8.3 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions except the Pacific region with no change, experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Pacific region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 7.9% below the average.