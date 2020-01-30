Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 201 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of January 24, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 201 Bcf as of January 24, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 2,746 Bcf as of Friday, January 24, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 201 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 524 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 193 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,553 Bcf.
At 2,746 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(01/24/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|01/24/20
|01/17/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|638
|696
|-58
|-58
|533
|19.7
|583
|9.4
|Midwest
|761
|815
|-54
|-54
|616
|23.5
|687
|10.8
|Mountain
|143
|151
|-8
|-8
|115
|24.3
|144
|-0.7
|Pacific
|210
|220
|-10
|-10
|179
|17.3
|235
|-10.6
|South Central
|995
|1,065
|-70
|-70
|778
|27.9
|904
|10.1
|Salt
|297
|328
|-31
|-31
|280
|6.1
|270
|10.0
|Nonsalt
|698
|737
|-39
|-39
|498
|40.2
|634
|10.1
|Total
|2,746
|2,947
|-201
|-201
|2,222
|23.6
|2,553
|7.6
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Pacific region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 10.6% below the average.