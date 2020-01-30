Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 201 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of January 24, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 201 Bcf as of January 24, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 2,746 Bcf as of Friday, January 24, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 201 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 524 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 193 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,553 Bcf.

At 2,746 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(01/24/19) 5-year average

(2015-19) Region 01/24/20 01/17/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 638 696 -58 -58 533 19.7 583 9.4 Midwest 761 815 -54 -54 616 23.5 687 10.8 Mountain 143 151 -8 -8 115 24.3 144 -0.7 Pacific 210 220 -10 -10 179 17.3 235 -10.6 South Central 995 1,065 -70 -70 778 27.9 904 10.1 Salt 297 328 -31 -31 280 6.1 270 10.0 Nonsalt 698 737 -39 -39 498 40.2 634 10.1 Total 2,746 2,947 -201 -201 2,222 23.6 2,553 7.6 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Pacific region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 10.6% below the average.