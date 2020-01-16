Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 109 Bcf

in Closing Bell Story / EIA News That Matters / Natural Gas News / Natural Gas Roundup / Natural Gas Storage / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Natural Gas Inventories as of January 10, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 109 Bcf as of January 10, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 3,039 Bcf as of Friday, January 10, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 109 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 494 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 149 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,890 Bcf.

At 3,039 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 109 Bcf- oil and gas 360

Click the above image to view EnerCom’s interactive inventories dashboards

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(01/10/19)		 5-year average
(2015-19)
Region 01/10/20 01/03/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 716 756 -40 -40 624 14.7 677 5.8
Midwest 851 885 -34 -34 734 15.9 796 6.9
Mountain 161 166 -5 -5 128 25.8 159 1.3
Pacific 235 244 -9 -9 197 19.3 256 -8.2
South Central 1,076 1,097 -21 -21 862 24.8 1,002 7.4
   Salt 320 323 -3 -3 303 5.6 297 7.7
   Nonsalt 756 774 -18 -18 558 35.5 705 7.2
Total 3,039 3,148 -109 -109 2,545 19.4 2,890 5.2
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Pacific, are above the five-year average.  The Pacific region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 8.2% below the average.

Tags: , ,
Legal Notice