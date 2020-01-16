Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 109 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of January 10, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 109 Bcf as of January 10, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 3,039 Bcf as of Friday, January 10, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 109 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 494 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 149 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,890 Bcf.

At 3,039 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(01/10/19) 5-year average

(2015-19) Region 01/10/20 01/03/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 716 756 -40 -40 624 14.7 677 5.8 Midwest 851 885 -34 -34 734 15.9 796 6.9 Mountain 161 166 -5 -5 128 25.8 159 1.3 Pacific 235 244 -9 -9 197 19.3 256 -8.2 South Central 1,076 1,097 -21 -21 862 24.8 1,002 7.4 Salt 320 323 -3 -3 303 5.6 297 7.7 Nonsalt 756 774 -18 -18 558 35.5 705 7.2 Total 3,039 3,148 -109 -109 2,545 19.4 2,890 5.2 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Pacific, are above the five-year average. The Pacific region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 8.2% below the average.