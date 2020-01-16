Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 109 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of January 10, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 109 Bcf as of January 10, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 3,039 Bcf as of Friday, January 10, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 109 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 494 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 149 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,890 Bcf.
At 3,039 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(01/10/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|01/10/20
|01/03/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|716
|756
|-40
|-40
|624
|14.7
|677
|5.8
|Midwest
|851
|885
|-34
|-34
|734
|15.9
|796
|6.9
|Mountain
|161
|166
|-5
|-5
|128
|25.8
|159
|1.3
|Pacific
|235
|244
|-9
|-9
|197
|19.3
|256
|-8.2
|South Central
|1,076
|1,097
|-21
|-21
|862
|24.8
|1,002
|7.4
|Salt
|320
|323
|-3
|-3
|303
|5.6
|297
|7.7
|Nonsalt
|756
|774
|-18
|-18
|558
|35.5
|705
|7.2
|Total
|3,039
|3,148
|-109
|-109
|2,545
|19.4
|2,890
|5.2
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region except the Pacific, are above the five-year average. The Pacific region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 8.2% below the average.