Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 44 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of January 3, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 44 Bcf as of January 3, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 3,148 Bcf as of Friday, January 3, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 44 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 521 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 74 Bcf above the five-year average of 3,074 Bcf.
At 3,148 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(01/03/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|01/03/20
|12/27/19
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|756
|771
|-15
|-55
|652
|16.0
|725
|4.3
|Midwest
|885
|905
|-20
|-20
|768
|15.2
|854
|3.6
|Mountain
|166
|173
|-7
|-7
|134
|23.9
|168
|-1.2
|Pacific
|244
|251
|-7
|-7
|206
|18.4
|269
|-9.3
|South Central
|1,097
|1,093
|4
|4
|867
|26.5
|1,058
|3.7
|Salt
|323
|313
|10
|10
|301
|7.3
|317
|1.9
|Nonsalt
|774
|780
|-6
|-6
|566
|36.7
|741
|4.5
|Total
|3,148
|3,192
|-44
|-44
|2,627
|19.8
|3,074
|2.4
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions except for South Central and South Central Salt experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific, are above the five-year average. The Pacific region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 9.3% below the average.