Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 44 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of January 3, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 44 Bcf as of January 3, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 3,148 Bcf as of Friday, January 3, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 44 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 521 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 74 Bcf above the five-year average of 3,074 Bcf.

At 3,148 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(01/03/19) 5-year average

(2015-19) Region 01/03/20 12/27/19 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 756 771 -15 -55 652 16.0 725 4.3 Midwest 885 905 -20 -20 768 15.2 854 3.6 Mountain 166 173 -7 -7 134 23.9 168 -1.2 Pacific 244 251 -7 -7 206 18.4 269 -9.3 South Central 1,097 1,093 4 4 867 26.5 1,058 3.7 Salt 323 313 10 10 301 7.3 317 1.9 Nonsalt 774 780 -6 -6 566 36.7 741 4.5 Total 3,148 3,192 -44 -44 2,627 19.8 3,074 2.4 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions except for South Central and South Central Salt experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific, are above the five-year average. The Pacific region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 9.3% below the average.