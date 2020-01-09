Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 44 Bcf

in Closing Bell Story / EIA News That Matters / Natural Gas News / Natural Gas Roundup / Natural Gas Storage / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Natural Gas Inventories as of January 3, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 44 Bcf as of January 3, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 3,148 Bcf as of Friday, January 3, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 44 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 521 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 74 Bcf above the five-year average of 3,074 Bcf.

At 3,148 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 44 Bcf- oil and gas 360

Click the above image to view EnerCom’s interactive inventories dashboards

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(01/03/19)		 5-year average
(2015-19)
Region 01/03/20 12/27/19 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 756 771 -15 -55 652 16.0 725 4.3
Midwest 885 905 -20 -20 768 15.2 854 3.6
Mountain 166 173 -7 -7 134 23.9 168 -1.2
Pacific 244 251 -7 -7 206 18.4 269 -9.3
South Central 1,097 1,093 4 4 867 26.5 1,058 3.7
   Salt 323 313 10 10 301 7.3 317 1.9
   Nonsalt 774 780 -6 -6 566 36.7 741 4.5
Total 3,148 3,192 -44 -44 2,627 19.8 3,074 2.4
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions except for South Central and South Central Salt experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific, are above the five-year average.  The Pacific region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 9.3% below the average.

Tags: , ,
Legal Notice