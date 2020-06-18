36 seconds ago
Shale producer Devon Energy curtails 10,000 bbls per day of oil production
1 hour ago
U.S. shale companies to boost oil output by 500,000 bpd by month-end
2 hours ago
A quest for balance
3 hours ago
Chevron puts stake in $34b North West Shelf LNG venture up for sale
8 hours ago
SOL: Sasol Limited – Sasol Update on Response to Oil Price Volatility and COVID-19 Pandemic
8 hours ago
PetroTal Announces Completion of US$18 million Equity Placing and Appointment of Broker

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase 85 Bcf

in EIA News That Matters / Natural Gas News / Natural Gas Roundup / Natural Gas Storage / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Natural Gas Inventories as of June 12, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 85 Bcf as of June 12, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 2,892 Bcf as of Friday, June 12, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 85 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 722 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 419 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,473 Bcf.

At 2,892 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 85 Bcf- oil and gas 360

Source: EIA

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(06/12/19)		 5-year average
(2015-19)
Region 06/12/20 06/05/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 586 563 23 23 463 26.6 490 16.9
Midwest 688 662 26 26 493 39.6 545 26.2
Mountain 156 148 8 8 116 34.5 152 2.6
Pacific 290 281 9 9 232 25.0 279 3.9
South Central 1,173 1,153 20 20 866 35.5 1,008 16.4
   Salt 358 357 1 1 262 36.6 305 17.4
   Nonsalt 815 797 18 18 605 34.7 702 16.1
Total 2,892 2,807 85 85 2,170 33.3 2,473 16.9
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net increase this week.

Stocks in every region are above the five-year average.

 

Tags: , ,
Legal Notice