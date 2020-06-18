Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase 85 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of June 12, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 85 Bcf as of June 12, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 2,892 Bcf as of Friday, June 12, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 85 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 722 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 419 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,473 Bcf.

At 2,892 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(06/12/19) 5-year average

(2015-19) Region 06/12/20 06/05/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 586 563 23 23 463 26.6 490 16.9 Midwest 688 662 26 26 493 39.6 545 26.2 Mountain 156 148 8 8 116 34.5 152 2.6 Pacific 290 281 9 9 232 25.0 279 3.9 South Central 1,173 1,153 20 20 866 35.5 1,008 16.4 Salt 358 357 1 1 262 36.6 305 17.4 Nonsalt 815 797 18 18 605 34.7 702 16.1 Total 2,892 2,807 85 85 2,170 33.3 2,473 16.9 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net increase this week.

Stocks in every region are above the five-year average.