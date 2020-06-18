Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase 85 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of June 12, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 85 Bcf as of June 12, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 2,892 Bcf as of Friday, June 12, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 85 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 722 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 419 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,473 Bcf.
At 2,892 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(06/12/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|06/12/20
|06/05/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|586
|563
|23
|23
|463
|26.6
|490
|16.9
|Midwest
|688
|662
|26
|26
|493
|39.6
|545
|26.2
|Mountain
|156
|148
|8
|8
|116
|34.5
|152
|2.6
|Pacific
|290
|281
|9
|9
|232
|25.0
|279
|3.9
|South Central
|1,173
|1,153
|20
|20
|866
|35.5
|1,008
|16.4
|Salt
|358
|357
|1
|1
|262
|36.6
|305
|17.4
|Nonsalt
|815
|797
|18
|18
|605
|34.7
|702
|16.1
|Total
|2,892
|2,807
|85
|85
|2,170
|33.3
|2,473
|16.9
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net increase this week.
Stocks in every region are above the five-year average.