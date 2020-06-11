Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase 93 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of June 5, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 93 Bcf as of June 5, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 2,807 Bcf as of Friday, June 5, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 93 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 748 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 421 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,386 Bcf.
At 2,807 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(06/05/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|06/05/20
|05/29/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|563
|536
|27
|27
|433
|30.0
|461
|22.1
|Midwest
|662
|634
|28
|28
|460
|43.9
|518
|27.8
|Mountain
|148
|140
|8
|8
|108
|37.0
|146
|1.4
|Pacific
|281
|273
|8
|8
|223
|26.0
|272
|3.3
|South Central
|1,153
|1,131
|22
|22
|836
|37.9
|988
|16.7
|Salt
|357
|353
|4
|4
|256
|39.5
|302
|18.2
|Nonsalt
|797
|778
|19
|19
|580
|37.4
|686
|16.2
|Total
|2,807
|2,714
|93
|93
|2,059
|36.3
|2,386
|17.6
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region are above the five-year average.