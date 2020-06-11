Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase 93 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of June 5, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 93 Bcf as of June 5, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 2,807 Bcf as of Friday, June 5, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 93 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 748 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 421 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,386 Bcf.

At 2,807 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(06/05/19) 5-year average

(2015-19) Region 06/05/20 05/29/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 563 536 27 27 433 30.0 461 22.1 Midwest 662 634 28 28 460 43.9 518 27.8 Mountain 148 140 8 8 108 37.0 146 1.4 Pacific 281 273 8 8 223 26.0 272 3.3 South Central 1,153 1,131 22 22 836 37.9 988 16.7 Salt 357 353 4 4 256 39.5 302 18.2 Nonsalt 797 778 19 19 580 37.4 686 16.2 Total 2,807 2,714 93 93 2,059 36.3 2,386 17.6 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region are above the five-year average.