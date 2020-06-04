19 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase 102 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of May 29, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 102 Bcf as of May 29, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 2,714 Bcf as of Friday, May 29, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 102 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 762 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 422 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,292 Bcf.

At 2,714 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 102 Bcf- oil and gas 360

Source: EIA

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(05/29/19)		 5-year average
(2015-19)
Region 05/29/20 05/22/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 536 504 32 32 405 32.3 433 23.8
Midwest 634 606 28 28 425 49.2 489 329.7
Mountain 140 132 8 8 99 41.4 140 0.0
Pacific 273 264 9 9 209 30.6 264 3.4
South Central 1,131 1,105 26 26 813 39.1 966 17.1
   Salt 353 348 5 5 255 38.4 297 18.9
   Nonsalt 778 757 21 21 558 39.4 668 16.5
Total 2,714 2,612 102 102 1,952 39.0 2,292 18.4
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Mountain region, are above the five-year average.  The Mountain region is at par with the five-year average, at 0.0% with the average.

 

 

