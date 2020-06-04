Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase 102 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of May 29, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 102 Bcf as of May 29, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 2,714 Bcf as of Friday, May 29, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 102 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 762 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 422 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,292 Bcf.
At 2,714 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(05/29/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|05/29/20
|05/22/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|536
|504
|32
|32
|405
|32.3
|433
|23.8
|Midwest
|634
|606
|28
|28
|425
|49.2
|489
|329.7
|Mountain
|140
|132
|8
|8
|99
|41.4
|140
|0.0
|Pacific
|273
|264
|9
|9
|209
|30.6
|264
|3.4
|South Central
|1,131
|1,105
|26
|26
|813
|39.1
|966
|17.1
|Salt
|353
|348
|5
|5
|255
|38.4
|297
|18.9
|Nonsalt
|778
|757
|21
|21
|558
|39.4
|668
|16.5
|Total
|2,714
|2,612
|102
|102
|1,952
|39.0
|2,292
|18.4
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region except the Mountain region, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is at par with the five-year average, at 0.0% with the average.