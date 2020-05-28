Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase 109 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of May 22, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 109 Bcf as of May 22, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 2,612 Bcf as of Friday, May 22, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 109 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 778 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 423 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,189 Bcf.

At 2,612 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(05/22/19) 5-year average

(2015-19) Region 05/22/20 05/15/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 504 469 35 35 374 34.8 403 25.1 Midwest 606 576 30 30 389 55.8 459 32.0 Mountain 132 124 8 8 92 43.5 134 -1.5 Pacific 264 253 11 11 195 35.4 254 3.9 South Central 1,105 1,081 24 24 784 40.9 939 17.7 Salt 348 345 3 3 252 38.1 291 19.6 Nonsalt 757 737 20 20 532 42.3 648 16.8 Total 2,612 2,503 109 109 1,834 42.4 2,189 19.3 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 1.5% below the average.