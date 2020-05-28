Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase 109 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of May 22, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 109 Bcf as of May 22, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 2,612 Bcf as of Friday, May 22, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 109 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 778 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 423 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,189 Bcf.
At 2,612 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(05/22/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|05/22/20
|05/15/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|504
|469
|35
|35
|374
|34.8
|403
|25.1
|Midwest
|606
|576
|30
|30
|389
|55.8
|459
|32.0
|Mountain
|132
|124
|8
|8
|92
|43.5
|134
|-1.5
|Pacific
|264
|253
|11
|11
|195
|35.4
|254
|3.9
|South Central
|1,105
|1,081
|24
|24
|784
|40.9
|939
|17.7
|Salt
|348
|345
|3
|3
|252
|38.1
|291
|19.6
|Nonsalt
|757
|737
|20
|20
|532
|42.3
|648
|16.8
|Total
|2,612
|2,503
|109
|109
|1,834
|42.4
|2,189
|19.3
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 1.5% below the average.