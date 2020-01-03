Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 58 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of December 27, 2019

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 58 Bcf as of December 27, 2019.

Working gas in storage was 3,192 Bcf as of Friday, December 27, 2019, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 58 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 484 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 38 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,230 Bcf.

At 3,192 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(12/27/18) 5-year average

(2014-18) Region 12/27/19 12/20/19 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 771 796 -25 -25 663 16.3 758 1.7 Midwest 905 923 -18 -18 801 13.0 904 -0.1 Mountain 173 177 -4 -4 147 17.7 180 -3.9 Pacific 251 260 -9 -9 220 14.1 287 -12.5 South Central 1,093 1,094 -1 -1 875 24.9 1,101 -0.7 Salt 313 309 4 4 293 6.8 329 -4.9 Nonsalt 780 786 -6 -6 582 34.0 773 -0.9 Total 3,192 3,250 -58 -58 2,708 17.9 3,230 -1.2 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions except for South Central Nonsalt experienced a net increase this week.

Stocks in every region except the East, are below the five-year average. The Pacific region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 12.5% below the average.