Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 58 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of December 27, 2019
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 58 Bcf as of December 27, 2019.
Working gas in storage was 3,192 Bcf as of Friday, December 27, 2019, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 58 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 484 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 38 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,230 Bcf.
At 3,192 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(12/27/18)
|5-year average
(2014-18)
|Region
|12/27/19
|12/20/19
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|771
|796
|-25
|-25
|663
|16.3
|758
|1.7
|Midwest
|905
|923
|-18
|-18
|801
|13.0
|904
|-0.1
|Mountain
|173
|177
|-4
|-4
|147
|17.7
|180
|-3.9
|Pacific
|251
|260
|-9
|-9
|220
|14.1
|287
|-12.5
|South Central
|1,093
|1,094
|-1
|-1
|875
|24.9
|1,101
|-0.7
|Salt
|313
|309
|4
|4
|293
|6.8
|329
|-4.9
|Nonsalt
|780
|786
|-6
|-6
|582
|34.0
|773
|-0.9
|Total
|3,192
|3,250
|-58
|-58
|2,708
|17.9
|3,230
|-1.2
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions except for South Central Nonsalt experienced a net increase this week.
Stocks in every region except the East, are below the five-year average. The Pacific region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 12.5% below the average.