Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 32 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of July 15, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 32 Bcf as of July 15, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 2,401 Bcf as of Friday, July 15, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 32 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 270 Bcf less than last year at this time and 328 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,729 Bcf.
At 2,401 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(7/15/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|7/15/22
|7/8/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|521
|501
|20
|20
|559
|-6.8
|587
|-11.2
|Midwest
|608
|586
|22
|22
|680
|-10.6
|671
|-9.4
|Mountain
|144
|143
|1
|1
|183
|-21.3
|172
|-16.3
|Pacific
|253
|249
|4
|4
|247
|2.4
|276
|-8.3
|South Central
|874
|890
|-16
|-16
|1,001
|-12.7
|1,023
|-14.6
|Salt
|206
|221
|-15
|-15
|280
|-26.4
|283
|-27.2
|Nonsalt
|669
|669
|0
|0
|721
|-7.2
|740
|-9.6
|Total
|2,401
|2,369
|32
|32
|2,671
|-10.1
|2,729
|-12.0
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for South Central and South Central Salt, experienced an increase this week. South Central Nonsalt had no change.
All regions are below the five-year average.