Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 32 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of July 15, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 32 Bcf as of July 15, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 2,401 Bcf as of Friday, July 15, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 32 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 270 Bcf less than last year at this time and 328 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,729 Bcf.

At 2,401 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(7/15/21) 5-year average

(2017-21) Region 7/15/22 7/8/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 521 501 20 20 559 -6.8 587 -11.2 Midwest 608 586 22 22 680 -10.6 671 -9.4 Mountain 144 143 1 1 183 -21.3 172 -16.3 Pacific 253 249 4 4 247 2.4 276 -8.3 South Central 874 890 -16 -16 1,001 -12.7 1,023 -14.6 Salt 206 221 -15 -15 280 -26.4 283 -27.2 Nonsalt 669 669 0 0 721 -7.2 740 -9.6 Total 2,401 2,369 32 32 2,671 -10.1

2,729 -12.0 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for South Central and South Central Salt, experienced an increase this week. South Central Nonsalt had no change.

All regions are below the five-year average.