Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 18 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of August 12, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 18 Bcf as of August 12, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 2,519 Bcf as of Friday, August 12, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 18 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 296 Bcf less than last year at this time and 367 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,886 Bcf.
At 2,519 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(8/12/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|8/12/22
|8/5/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|571
|564
|7
|7
|643
|-11.2
|667
|-14.4
|Midwest
|684
|663
|21
|21
|762
|-10.2
|758
|-9.8
|Mountain
|151
|148
|3
|3
|188
|-19.7
|183
|-17.5
|Pacific
|248
|252
|-4
|-4
|240
|3.3
|272
|-8.8
|South Central
|866
|874
|-8
|-8
|983
|-11.9
|1,006
|-13.9
|Salt
|185
|193
|-8
|-8
|244
|-24.2
|253
|-26.9
|Nonsalt
|681
|681
|0
|0
|740
|-8.0
|753
|-9.6
|Total
|2,519
|2,501
|18
|18
|2,815
|-10.5
|2,886
|-12.7
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
The East, Midwest, and Mountain regions experienced a net increase, the Pacific, South Central, and the South Central Salt regions, experienced a net decrease. South Central Nonsalt had no change.
All regions are below the five-year average.