Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 18 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of August 12, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 18 Bcf as of August 12, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 2,519 Bcf as of Friday, August 12, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 18 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 296 Bcf less than last year at this time and 367 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,886 Bcf.

At 2,519 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(8/12/21) 5-year average

(2017-21) Region 8/12/22 8/5/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 571 564 7 7 643 -11.2 667 -14.4 Midwest 684 663 21 21 762 -10.2 758 -9.8 Mountain 151 148 3 3 188 -19.7 183 -17.5 Pacific 248 252 -4 -4 240 3.3 272 -8.8 South Central 866 874 -8 -8 983 -11.9 1,006 -13.9 Salt 185 193 -8 -8 244 -24.2 253 -26.9 Nonsalt 681 681 0 0 740 -8.0 753 -9.6 Total 2,519 2,501 18 18 2,815 -10.5

2,886 -12.7 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

The East, Midwest, and Mountain regions experienced a net increase, the Pacific, South Central, and the South Central Salt regions, experienced a net decrease. South Central Nonsalt had no change.

All regions are below the five-year average.