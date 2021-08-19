Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 46 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of August 13, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 46 Bcf as of August 13, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 2,822 Bcf as of Friday, August 13, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 46 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 547 Bcf less than last year at this time and 174 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,996 Bcf.

At 2,822 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(08/13/20) 5-year average

(2016-20) Region 08/13/21 08/06/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 645 629 16 16 748 -13.8 694 -7.1 Midwest 765 741 24 24 877 -12.8 781 -2.0 Mountain 188 185 3 3 209 -10.0 190 -1.1 Pacific 240 241 -1 -1 313 -23.3 286 -16.1 South Central 984 C 979 5 1 C 1,222 -19.5 1,045 -5.8 Salt 244 247 -3 -3 335 -27.2 264 -7.6 Nonsalt 741 C 732 9 5 C 887 -16.5 781 -5.1 Total 2,822 C 2,776 46 42 C 3,369 -16.2 2,996 -5.8 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

C= Reclassifications.

All regions, except for the Pacific and South Central, experienced a net increase this week.

No region is above the five-year average.