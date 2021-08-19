Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 46 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of August 13, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 46 Bcf as of August 13, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 2,822 Bcf as of Friday, August 13, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 46 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 547 Bcf less than last year at this time and 174 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,996 Bcf.
At 2,822 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(08/13/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|08/13/21
|08/06/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|645
|629
|16
|16
|748
|-13.8
|694
|-7.1
|Midwest
|765
|741
|24
|24
|877
|-12.8
|781
|-2.0
|Mountain
|188
|185
|3
|3
|209
|-10.0
|190
|-1.1
|Pacific
|240
|241
|-1
|-1
|313
|-23.3
|286
|-16.1
|South Central
|984 C
|979
|5
|1 C
|1,222
|-19.5
|1,045
|-5.8
|Salt
|244
|247
|-3
|-3
|335
|-27.2
|264
|-7.6
|Nonsalt
|741 C
|732
|9
|5 C
|887
|-16.5
|781
|-5.1
|Total
|2,822 C
|2,776
|46
|42 C
|3,369
|-16.2
|2,996
|-5.8
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
C= Reclassifications.
All regions, except for the Pacific and South Central, experienced a net increase this week.
No region is above the five-year average.