3 mins ago
REPLAYS: EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!
1 hour ago
2021 & Beyond: More Energy, Less Carbon
2 hours ago
Judge voids ConocoPhillips Alaska project approved by Trump
2 hours ago
Soaring demand for the world’s least-liked commodity sees thermal coal prices jump 106% this year
3 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 46 Bcf
6 hours ago
Oil slumps over 3%, hits May lows as losses extend to a sixth day

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 46 Bcf

Closing Bell Story / EIA News That Matters / Natural Gas News / Natural Gas Roundup / Natural Gas Storage / Oil and Gas 360 Articles

Natural Gas Inventories as of August 13, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 46 Bcf as of August 13, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 2,822 Bcf as of Friday, August 13, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 46 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 547 Bcf less than last year at this time and 174 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,996 Bcf.

At 2,822 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(08/13/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 08/13/21 08/06/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 645 629 16 16 748 -13.8 694 -7.1
Midwest 765 741 24 24 877 -12.8 781 -2.0
Mountain 188 185 3 3 209 -10.0 190 -1.1
Pacific 240 241 -1 -1 313 -23.3 286 -16.1
South Central 984  C 979 5 1   C 1,222 -19.5 1,045 -5.8
   Salt 244 247 -3 -3 335 -27.2 264 -7.6
   Nonsalt 741  C 732 9 5  C 887 -16.5 781 -5.1
Total 2,822 C 2,776 46 42  C 3,369 -16.2 2,996 -5.8
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

 

C= Reclassifications.

All regions, except for the Pacific and South Central, experienced a net increase this week.

No region is above the five-year average.

 

 

