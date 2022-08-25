Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 60 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of August 19, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 60 Bcf as of August 19, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 2,579 Bcf as of Friday, August 19, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 60 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 268 Bcf less than last year at this time and 335 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,886 Bcf.
At 2,932 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(8/19/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|8/19/22
|8/12/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|598
|571
|27
|27
|659
|-9.3
|689
|-13.2
|Midwest
|714
|684
|30
|30
|786
|-9.2
|785
|-9.0
|Mountain
|153
|151
|2
|2
|188
|-18.6
|186
|-17.7
|Pacific
|243
|248
|-5
|-5
|241
|0.8
|272
|-10.7
|South Central
|871
|866
|5
|5
|972
|-10.4
|1,000
|-12.9
|Salt
|184
|185
|-1
|-1
|231
|-20.3
|246
|-25.2
|Nonsalt
|687
|681
|6
|6
|742
|-7.4
|755
|-9.0
|Total
|2,579
|2,519
|60
|60
|2,847
|-9.4
|2,932
|-12.0
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, experienced net increase, the Pacific, and the South Central Salt regions, experienced a net decrease.
All regions are below the five-year average.