Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 60 Bcf
European natural gas crisis presents a significant opportunity for Horizon Energy Global Corporation’s world class exploration prospects
Exclusive: Mobius Risk Group at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
Exclusive: PetroTal at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
Drilling automation streamlines operations, improves safety
Israel: Nuclear deal would give Iran $100 billion to destabilise region

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 60 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of August 19, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 60 Bcf as of August 19, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 2,579 Bcf as of Friday, August 19, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 60 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 268 Bcf less than last year at this time and 335 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,886 Bcf.

At 2,932 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(8/19/21)		 5-year average
(2017-21)
Region 8/19/22 8/12/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 598 571 27 27 659 -9.3 689 -13.2
Midwest 714 684 30 30 786 -9.2 785 -9.0
Mountain 153 151 2 2 188 -18.6 186 -17.7
Pacific 243 248 -5 -5 241 0.8 272 -10.7
South Central 871 866 5 5 972 -10.4 1,000 -12.9
   Salt 184 185 -1 -1 231 -20.3 246 -25.2
   Nonsalt 687 681 6 6 742 -7.4 755 -9.0
Total 2,579 2,519 60 60 2,847 -9.4
 2,932 -12.0
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, experienced net increase, the Pacific, and the South Central Salt regions, experienced a net decrease.

All regions are below the five-year average.

 

 

