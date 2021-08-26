44 seconds ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 29 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of August 20, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 29 Bcf as of August 20, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 2,851 Bcf as of Friday, August 20, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 29 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 563 Bcf less than last year at this time and 189 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,040 Bcf.

At 2,851 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(08/20/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 08/20/21 08/13/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 661 645 16 16 771 -14.3 716 -7.7
Midwest 790 765 25 25 901 -12.3 806 -2.0
Mountain 188 188 0 0 212 -11.3 192 -2.1
Pacific 241 240 1 1 307 -21.5 286 -15.7
South Central 970 984 -14 -14 1,223 -20.7 1,040 -6.7
   Salt 229 244 -15 -15 334 -31.4 257 -10.9
   Nonsalt 742 741 1 1 889 -16.5 782 -5.1
Total 2,851 2,822  29 29   3,414 -16.5 3,040 -6.2
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for the South Central and South Central Salt, experienced a net increase this week. The Mountain region had no change.

No region is above the five-year average.

 

 

