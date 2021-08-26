Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 29 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of August 20, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 29 Bcf as of August 20, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 2,851 Bcf as of Friday, August 20, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 29 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 563 Bcf less than last year at this time and 189 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,040 Bcf.
At 2,851 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(08/20/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|08/20/21
|08/13/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|661
|645
|16
|16
|771
|-14.3
|716
|-7.7
|Midwest
|790
|765
|25
|25
|901
|-12.3
|806
|-2.0
|Mountain
|188
|188
|0
|0
|212
|-11.3
|192
|-2.1
|Pacific
|241
|240
|1
|1
|307
|-21.5
|286
|-15.7
|South Central
|970
|984
|-14
|-14
|1,223
|-20.7
|1,040
|-6.7
|Salt
|229
|244
|-15
|-15
|334
|-31.4
|257
|-10.9
|Nonsalt
|742
|741
|1
|1
|889
|-16.5
|782
|-5.1
|Total
|2,851
|2,822
|29
|29
|3,414
|-16.5
|3,040
|-6.2
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for the South Central and South Central Salt, experienced a net increase this week. The Mountain region had no change.
No region is above the five-year average.