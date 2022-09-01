Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 61 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of August 26, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 61 Bcf as of August 26, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 2,640 Bcf as of Friday, August 26, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 61 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 228 Bcf less than last year at this time and 338 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,978 Bcf.

At 2,640 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(8/26/21) 5-year average

(2017-21) Region 8/26/22 8/19/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 614 598 16 16 676 -9.2 711 -13.6 Midwest 747 714 33 33 809 -7.7 811 -7.9 Mountain 157 153 4 4 190 -17.4 188 -16.5 Pacific 241 243 -2 -2 243 -0.8 273 -11.7 South Central 881 871 10 10 951 -7.4 995 -11.5 Salt 185 184 1 1 216 -14.4 239 -22.6 Nonsalt 686 687 9 9 735 -5.3 756 -7.9 Total 2,640 2,579 61 61 2,868 -7.9

2,978 -11.3 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, experienced net increase, except for the Pacific region which experienced a net decrease.

All regions are below the five-year average.