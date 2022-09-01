Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 61 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of August 26, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 61 Bcf as of August 26, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 2,640 Bcf as of Friday, August 26, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 61 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 228 Bcf less than last year at this time and 338 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,978 Bcf.
At 2,640 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(8/26/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|8/26/22
|8/19/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|614
|598
|16
|16
|676
|-9.2
|711
|-13.6
|Midwest
|747
|714
|33
|33
|809
|-7.7
|811
|-7.9
|Mountain
|157
|153
|4
|4
|190
|-17.4
|188
|-16.5
|Pacific
|241
|243
|-2
|-2
|243
|-0.8
|273
|-11.7
|South Central
|881
|871
|10
|10
|951
|-7.4
|995
|-11.5
|Salt
|185
|184
|1
|1
|216
|-14.4
|239
|-22.6
|Nonsalt
|686
|687
|9
|9
|735
|-5.3
|756
|-7.9
|Total
|2,640
|2,579
|61
|61
|2,868
|-7.9
|2,978
|-11.3
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, experienced net increase, except for the Pacific region which experienced a net decrease.
All regions are below the five-year average.