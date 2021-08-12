Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 49 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of August 6, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 49 Bcf as of August 6, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 2,776 Bcf as of Friday, August 6, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 49 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 548 Bcf less than last year at this time and 178 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,954 Bcf.

At 2,776 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(08/06/20) 5-year average

(2016-20) Region 08/06/21 07/30/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 629 604 25 25 735 -14.4 674 -6.7 Midwest 741 719 22 22 852 -13.0 757 -2.1 Mountain 185 184 1 1 205 -9.8 187 -1.1 Pacific 241 244 -3 -3 314 -23.2 286 -15.7 South Central 979 976 3 3 1,218 -19.6 1,050 -6.8 Salt 247 250 -3 -3 337 -26.7 271 -8.9 Nonsalt 732 726 6 6 882 -17.0 779 -6.0 Total 2,776 2,727 49 49 3,324 -16.5 2,954 -6.0 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for the Pacific and South Central Salt, experienced a net increase this week. The Mountain region had no change.

No region is above the five-year average.