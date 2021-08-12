Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 49 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of August 6, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 49 Bcf as of August 6, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 2,776 Bcf as of Friday, August 6, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 49 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 548 Bcf less than last year at this time and 178 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,954 Bcf.
At 2,776 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(08/06/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|08/06/21
|07/30/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|629
|604
|25
|25
|735
|-14.4
|674
|-6.7
|Midwest
|741
|719
|22
|22
|852
|-13.0
|757
|-2.1
|Mountain
|185
|184
|1
|1
|205
|-9.8
|187
|-1.1
|Pacific
|241
|244
|-3
|-3
|314
|-23.2
|286
|-15.7
|South Central
|979
|976
|3
|3
|1,218
|-19.6
|1,050
|-6.8
|Salt
|247
|250
|-3
|-3
|337
|-26.7
|271
|-8.9
|Nonsalt
|732
|726
|6
|6
|882
|-17.0
|779
|-6.0
|Total
|2,776
|2,727
|49
|49
|3,324
|-16.5
|2,954
|-6.0
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for the Pacific and South Central Salt, experienced a net increase this week. The Mountain region had no change.
No region is above the five-year average.