Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 103 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of September 16, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 103 Bcf as of September 16, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 2,874 Bcf as of Friday, September 16, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 103 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 197 Bcf less than last year at this time and 332 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,206 Bcf.

At 2,874 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(9/16/21)		 5-year average
(2017-21)
Region 9/16/22 9/09/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 690 661 29 29 748 -7.8 784 -12.0
Midwest 844 809 35 35 900 -6.2 907 -6.9
Mountain 168 163 5 5 196 -14.3 199 -15.6
Pacific 237 235 2 2 240 -1.3 278 -14.7
South Central 935 904 31 31 986 -5.2 1,038 -9.9
   Salt 199 187 12 12 226 -11.9 253 -21.3
   Nonsalt 736 717 19 19 760 -3.2 786 -6.4
Total 2,874 2,771 103 103 3,071 -6.4
 3,206 -10.4
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, experienced net increase.

All regions are below the five-year average.

 

 

