Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 103 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of September 16, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 103 Bcf as of September 16, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 2,874 Bcf as of Friday, September 16, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 103 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 197 Bcf less than last year at this time and 332 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,206 Bcf.
At 2,874 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(9/16/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|9/16/22
|9/09/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|690
|661
|29
|29
|748
|-7.8
|784
|-12.0
|Midwest
|844
|809
|35
|35
|900
|-6.2
|907
|-6.9
|Mountain
|168
|163
|5
|5
|196
|-14.3
|199
|-15.6
|Pacific
|237
|235
|2
|2
|240
|-1.3
|278
|-14.7
|South Central
|935
|904
|31
|31
|986
|-5.2
|1,038
|-9.9
|Salt
|199
|187
|12
|12
|226
|-11.9
|253
|-21.3
|Nonsalt
|736
|717
|19
|19
|760
|-3.2
|786
|-6.4
|Total
|2,874
|2,771
|103
|103
|3,071
|-6.4
|3,206
|-10.4
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, experienced net increase.
All regions are below the five-year average.