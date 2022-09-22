Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 103 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of September 16, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 103 Bcf as of September 16, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 2,874 Bcf as of Friday, September 16, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 103 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 197 Bcf less than last year at this time and 332 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,206 Bcf.

At 2,874 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(9/16/21) 5-year average

(2017-21) Region 9/16/22 9/09/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 690 661 29 29 748 -7.8 784 -12.0 Midwest 844 809 35 35 900 -6.2 907 -6.9 Mountain 168 163 5 5 196 -14.3 199 -15.6 Pacific 237 235 2 2 240 -1.3 278 -14.7 South Central 935 904 31 31 986 -5.2 1,038 -9.9 Salt 199 187 12 12 226 -11.9 253 -21.3 Nonsalt 736 717 19 19 760 -3.2 786 -6.4 Total 2,874 2,771 103 103 3,071 -6.4

3,206 -10.4 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, experienced net increase.

All regions are below the five-year average.