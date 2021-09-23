Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 76 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of September 17, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 76 Bcf as of September 17 2021.
Working gas in storage was 3,082 Bcf as of Friday, September 17, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 76 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 589 Bcf less than last year at this time and 229 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,311 Bcf.
At 3,082 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(09/17/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|09/17/21
|09/10/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|751
|732
|19
|19
|847
|-11.3
|807
|-6.9
|Midwest
|904
|876
|28
|28
|1,005
|-10.0
|928
|-2.6
|Mountain
|196
|193
|3
|3
|224
|-12.5
|206
|-4.9
|Pacific
|240
|240
|0
|0
|314
|-23.1
|294
|-18.4
|South Central
|990
|965
|25
|25
|1,282
|-22.8
|1,075
|-7.9
|Salt
|228
|217
|11
|11
|349
|-34.7
|263
|-13.3
|Nonsalt
|762
|748
|14
|14
|933
|-18.3
|812
|-6.2
|Total
|3,082
|3,006
|76
|76
|3,671
|-16.0
|3,311
|-6.9
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for the Pacific region, experienced a net increase this week.
No region is above the five-year average.