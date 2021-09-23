25 seconds ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 76 Bcf
18 hours ago
Exclusive: Carbon Capture Panel at The Oil & Gas Conference
19 hours ago
OPEC warns natural gas crisis may create oil market turbulence
20 hours ago
Exclusive: Tamarack Valley Energy at The Oil & Gas Conference
20 hours ago
Baker Hughes CEO lays out ‘hard truths’ behind the energy transition as gas prices surge
21 hours ago
Exclusive: Independence Contract Drilling at The Oil & Gas Conference

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 76 Bcf

in Closing Bell Story‎ / EIA News That Matters / Natural Gas News / Natural Gas Roundup / Natural Gas Storage / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Natural Gas Inventories as of September 17, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 76 Bcf as of September 17 2021.

Working gas in storage was 3,082 Bcf as of Friday, September 17, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 76 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 589 Bcf less than last year at this time and 229 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,311 Bcf.

At 3,082 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(09/17/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 09/17/21 09/10/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 751 732 19 19 847 -11.3 807 -6.9
Midwest 904 876 28 28 1,005 -10.0 928 -2.6
Mountain 196 193 3 3 224 -12.5 206 -4.9
Pacific 240 240 0 0 314 -23.1 294 -18.4
South Central 990 965 25 25 1,282 -22.8 1,075 -7.9
   Salt 228 217 11 11 349 -34.7 263 -13.3
   Nonsalt 762 748 14 14 933 -18.3 812 -6.2
Total 3,082 3,006 76 76 3,671 -16.0 3,311 -6.9
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for the Pacific region, experienced a net increase this week.

No region is above the five-year average.

 

 

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.