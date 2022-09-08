30 mins ago
Oil prices firm but economic slowdown worries weigh
2 hours ago
UK lifts shale gas fracing ban in hopes of boosting fuel supply
2 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 8.8 million barrels
3 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 54 Bcf
21 hours ago
Exclusive: SM Energy at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
21 hours ago
Exclusive: Total Helium at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 54 Bcf

in Closing Bell Story‎ / EIA News That Matters / Natural Gas News / Natural Gas Roundup / Natural Gas Storage / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Natural Gas Inventories as of September 2, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 54 Bcf as of September 2, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 2,694 Bcf as of Friday, September 2, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 54 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 222 Bcf less than last year at this time and 349 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,043 Bcf.

At 2,694 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(9/02/21)		 5-year average
(2017-21)
Region 9/02/22 8/26/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 635 614 21 21 699 -9.2 735 -13.6
Midwest 776 747 29 29 838 -7.4 843 -7.9
Mountain 159 157 2 2 191 -16.8 191 -16.8
Pacific 238 241 -3 -3 243 -2.1 274 -13.1
South Central 887 881 6 6 944 -6.0 1,001 -11.4
   Salt 182 185 -3 -3 209 -12.9 238 -23.5
   Nonsalt 705 686 9 9 735 -4.1 762 -7.5
Total 2,694 2,640 54 54 2,916 -7.6
 3,043 -11.5
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, experienced net increase, except for the Pacific and South Central Salt regions which experienced a net decrease.

All regions are below the five-year average.

 

 

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.