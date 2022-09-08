Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 54 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of September 2, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 54 Bcf as of September 2, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 2,694 Bcf as of Friday, September 2, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 54 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 222 Bcf less than last year at this time and 349 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,043 Bcf.
At 2,694 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(9/02/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|9/02/22
|8/26/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|635
|614
|21
|21
|699
|-9.2
|735
|-13.6
|Midwest
|776
|747
|29
|29
|838
|-7.4
|843
|-7.9
|Mountain
|159
|157
|2
|2
|191
|-16.8
|191
|-16.8
|Pacific
|238
|241
|-3
|-3
|243
|-2.1
|274
|-13.1
|South Central
|887
|881
|6
|6
|944
|-6.0
|1,001
|-11.4
|Salt
|182
|185
|-3
|-3
|209
|-12.9
|238
|-23.5
|Nonsalt
|705
|686
|9
|9
|735
|-4.1
|762
|-7.5
|Total
|2,694
|2,640
|54
|54
|2,916
|-7.6
|3,043
|-11.5
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, experienced net increase, except for the Pacific and South Central Salt regions which experienced a net decrease.
All regions are below the five-year average.